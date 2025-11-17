First ‘Legend of Zelda’ Live-Action Images Reveal the Nintendo Movie

Nintendo unveiled Monday the first official images from its forthcoming, live-action “Legend of Zelda” film.

The images’ release comes fewer than two weeks after filming on “The Legend of Zelda” began in New Zealand in early November. The photos show stars Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth dressed as Princess Zelda and Link, respectively, and posing together in a lush, green New Zealand field. Both actors have been outfitted with Zelda and Link’s pointy Hylian ears.

“Filming is underway for the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san who will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san who will play Link,” Nintendo exec and “The Legend of Zelda” co-creator Shigeru Miyamoto wrote in a tweet accompanying the images Monday.

“The filming is progressing smoothly, so I would appreciate it if you could quietly watch over us,” Miyamoto added. “Please wait just a little longer.”

You can check out the images yourself below.

“The Legend of Zelda” movie (Nintendo/Universal)

“The Legend of Zelda” movie (Nintendo/Universal)

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” director Wes Ball is set to helm the live-action “Legend of Zelda” film. It is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027 and is positioned to capitalize on the successes of other, recent video game adaptations, including HBO’s “The Last of Us” TV series, Nintendo and Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and this year’s “A Minecraft Movie.”

Bragason and Ainsworth were cast in their respective roles in July 2025, following months of fan-casting rumors and public figures like “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer and Machine Gun Kelly all throwing their hats into the ring to play Zelda and Link. Unlike many of the names that were initially rumored for the film, Bragason and Ainsworth are both relative up-and-comers.

Bragason is best known for her turns as Roxy Jackson in Disney+’s “Renegade Nell” and Amy in the 2024 BBC crime series “The Jetty.” Ainsworth, meanwhile, is best known for playing Miles in writer-director Mike Flanagan’s 2020 gothic horror series “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and Mark Critch in the Canadian sitcom “Son of a Critch.” “The Legend of Zelda” will give both of them their biggest and most potentially star-making roles to date.

“The Legend of Zelda” is slated to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.