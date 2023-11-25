Comedian, actress, author and noted Olympics fan Leslie Jones spoke out Friday against the “off-the-rails” Republican Party and how voting for them could take the United States “to a place where we can’t fix it.”

Posting to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Jones shared to her 1.3 million followers a video from the self-described “pro-democracy news network” MeidasTouch. The “Saturday Night Live” alum also urged her followers to not become “complacent and hopeless” and to instead be “brave enough to do” something about it.

THIS IS CRAAAAAZY!! I’m telling y’all now if we the people don’t get control of this mess it will explode in front of us. It’s only one party that’s completely jump off the rails. And I’m afraid that it will get to a place where we can’t fix it. And we can we are just to scare to… pic.twitter.com/OuNIfVIMJo — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 24, 2023

“THIS IS CRAAAAAZY!!” Jones wrote of the shared video.

The clip from MeidasTouch Network features a speech by former press secretary-turned-Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders denouncing the Democratic Party as being “crazy” compared to the Republicans’ “normal” — over a compilation of former President Donald Trump and representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and George Santos, among others, showing how the GOP is actually made up of the “crazy” ones.

“I’m telling y’all now if we the people don’t get control of this mess it will explode in front of us,” Jones’ tweet continued. “It’s only one party that’s completely [jumping] off the rails. And I’m afraid that it will get to a place where we can’t fix it. And we can, we are just [scared] to be uncomfortable. We are complacent and hopeless ’cause we feel like there is nothing we can do. There is. We just have to be brave enough to do it!!”

The actress ended her tweet with the hashtag #itsalreadyreallybad.

The post-Thanksgiving show of support for the Democratic Party is hardly the first time Jones has lent her voice to liberal, anti-Trump advocacy. Her recent guest-hosting stint on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” for instance, had her calling one-time 2024 presidential hopeful Tim Scott a “Milk Dud-looking motherf–ker” and getting the popcorn out for the fist fight threatened by Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin. (The latter incident was also featured in MeidasTouch’s political campaign.)

