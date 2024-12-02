Oscars Song Race Contains 89 Songs, But Nothing From ‘Wicked’ – Complete List

Eighty-nine songs and 146 scores are on the Oscar ballots for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, according to lists obtained by TheWrap.

The list of songs is five fewer than last year, when 94 songs qualified. The scores fell two short of last year’s total of 148.

In the song category, Joshua Oppenheimer’s post-apocalyptic musical “The End” and the singer-songwriter drama “Dandelion” submitted three songs each, the maximum number of submissions allowed under Oscar rules. Films that submitted two songs included “Emilia Perez,” “Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life,” “Albany Road,” “Am I Racist?,” “Captain Avispa,” “The Garfield Movie,” “I Saw the TV Glow,” “Moana 2,” “Left Behind,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “Twisters” and “Your Monster.”

All of the songs considered to have the best chance of making the shortlist are eligible, including “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Perez,” “Winter Coat” from “Blitz,” “Harper and Will Go West” from “Will & Harper,” “Piece by Piece” from the Pharrell Williams documentary of the same name, “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late” and “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight,” the latest entry from 15-time nominee Diane Warren.

Contending songwriters include Lady Gaga (“Folie a Deux” from “Joker: Folie a Deux”), Ed Sheeran (“Under the Tree” from “That Christmas”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (songs from “Mufasa: The Lion King”), Sky Ferreira (“Leash” from “Babygirl”) and Miley Cyrus (“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl.”)

“Wicked,” the year’s biggest musical, is ineligible in the song category, because it only includes songs written for the 2003 stage musical. The film’s sequel, which will be released next year, contains two new songs and will be eligible for the 2025 Oscars.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are in the running with the song “Compress/Repress” from “Challengers,” as well as with the scores to that film and “Queer.” Reznor and Ross were listed in some quarters as contenders for the song “Vaster Than Empires” from “Queer,” but that fact that the late author William Burroughs had a songwriting credit meant that it was never really eligible.

Films missing from the list of eligible scores include “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two” and a lot of movies that are heavy on songs, including “Back to Black,” “Better Man,” “Bob Marley: One Love” and “Piece by Piece,” though the song-heavy musicals “Wicked,” “The End,” “Emilia Perez” and “Moana 2” are included – as is the upcoming “Mufasa: The Lion King,” although its listing marked with the notation “eligibility to be determined.”

Members of the music branch may vote for up to 15 songs and 20 scores during first-round voting that begins on Dec. 9 and ends on Dec. 13. Shortlists will be announced on Dec. 17, with the song shortlist remaining at its usual 15 and the score shortlist expanded to 20.

Here are the lists of eligible titles:

Songs (listed by movie title)

“Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life”: “Istigfar”

“Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life”: “Puthu Mazha”

“Albany Road”: “Albany Road (Theme Music)”

“Albany Road”: “Built for This”

“Am I Racist?”: “Am I Racist”

“Am I Racist?”: “Do the Work”

“Americans With No Address”: “Pain Has a Purpose”

“Argylle”: “Electric Energy”

“Babygirl”: “Leash”

“Back to Black”: “Song for Amy”

“Band of Maharajas”: “Ishq Walla Daqu”

“Better Man”: “Forbidden Road”

“Between the Temples”: “A Country Dance”

“Blitz”: “Winter Coat”

“Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.”: “Then I Will”

“The Book of Clarence”: “Nazarene”

“Cabrini”: “Dare to Be”

“Captain Avispa”: “El Baile De Los Zanganos”

“Captain Avispa”: “Mi Amor”

“Celebrating Laughter, the Life and Films of Colin Higgins”: “Whoever You Are”

“Challengers”: “Compress/Repress”

“City of Dreams”: “City of Dreams”

“Dandelion”: “Custer Park”

“Dandelion”: “Honey”

“Dandelion:” “Thin Elephant”

“Despicable Me 4”: “Double Life”

“Don’t Say It”: “You’re Never Far Away”

“Elton John: Never Too Late”: “Never Too Late”

“Emilia Perez”: “El Mal”

“Emilia Perez”: “Mi Camino”

“The End”: “Alone”

“The End”: “The Big Blue Sky”

“The End”: “Catch Fire”

“Exhibiting Forgiveness”: “Bricks”

“Ezra”: “Ezra”

“Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey”: “The Piece/Peace That You Are Missing

“Following Harry”: “Not on My Watch”

“From Embers”: “Panorama”

“The Garfield Movie”: “Good Life”

“The Garfield Movie”: “Let It Roll”

“Glitter & Doom”: “What We Wanna Be”

“The Greatest Hits”: “Never Lost”

“His Three Daughters”: “In Time”

“The Hopeful”: “Made for You”

“I Saw the TV Glow”: “Claw Machine”

“I Saw the TV Glow”: “Starburned and Unkissed”

“The Idea of You”: “The Idea of You”

“The Imaginary”: “Nothing’s Impossible”

“Joker: Folie a Deux”: “Folie a Deux”

“Kneecap”: “Sick in the Head”

“The Last Showgirl”: “Beautiful That Way”

“Left Behind”: “Between the Lines”

“Left Behind”: “One of Us”

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”: “The Rider”

“Lovely Jackson”: “Freedom”

“Mean Girls”: “Not My Fault”

“Megalopolis”: “My Pledge”

“Moana 2”: “Beyond”

“Moana 2”: “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”: “I Always Wanted a Brother”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”: “Tell Me It’s You”

“The Neon Highway”: “The Neon Highway”

“Nightbitch”: “Summer Blue”

“The Other, Gold”: “Black Truck”

“The Other, Gold”: “Callin Angels”

“Piece by Piece”: “Piece by Piece”

“Problemista”: “Huele a Fraude”

“Putul”: “Iti Maa”

“Ray of Hope”: “Emotional”

“Red One”: “Christmas Magic”

“Sasquatch Sunset”: “Creatures of Nature”

“Shirley”: “Why I’m Here”

“Sing Sing”: “Like a Bird”

“The Six Triple Eight”: “The Journey”

“Smile 2”: “New Brain”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3”: “Run It”

“Spellbound”: “The Way It Was Before”

“Strange Darling”: “Better the Devil”

“That Christmas”: “Under the Tree”

“Thelma the Unicorn”: “Just As You Are”

“Transformers One”: “If IFall”

“Twisters”: “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

“Twisters”: “Out of Oklahoma”

“Ultraman: Rising”: “No Better”

“Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World”: “On the Corner at the Center of the World”

“The Wild Robot”: “Kiss the Sky”

“Will & Harper”: “Harper and Will Go West”

“Your Monster”: “Little Miss Polka Dot”

“Your Monster”: “My Stranger”

Scores

AADUJEEVITHAM – THE GOAT LIFE

ALIEN: ROMULUS

AM I RACIST?

AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS

ARGYLLE

BABYGIRL

BAND OF MAHARAJAS

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

BLINK TWICE

BLITZ

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE

BOY KILLS WORLD

THE BRUTALIST

BULL STREET

CABRINI

CAPTAIN AVISPA

CHALLENGERS

CHRONICLES OF A WANDERING SAINT

CITY OF DREAMS

CONCLAVE

DADDIO

DAUGHTERS

DAY OF THE FIGHT

THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE

THE DEAD DON’T HURT

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

THE DELIVERANCE

DÌDI

A DIFFERENT MAN

EMILIA PÉREZ

THE END

EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS

EZRA

THE FALL GUY

FANCY DANCE

THE FIRE INSIDE

FLOW

FLY ME TO THE MOON

FOLLOWING HARRY

FRIDA

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA

THE GARFIELD MOVIE

GLADIATOR II

GOODRICH

THE GREATEST HITS

HARD TRUTHS

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON

HERE

HERETIC

HIS THREE DAUGHTERS

HIT MAN

THE HOPEFUL

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA – CHAPTER 1

I AM: CELINE DION

IF

I SAW THE TV GLOW

THE IDEA OF YOU

I’M STILL HERE

IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS

INSIDE OUT 2

THE INSTIGATORS

IT ENDS WITH US

JOY

JUROR #2

KENSUKE’S KINGDOM

KINDS OF KINDNESS

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

KNEECAP

KNOX GOES AWAY

THE LAST SHOWGIRL

LEE

LISA FRANKENSTEIN

LONGLEGS

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM

LOS FRIKIS

THE LOST LEGACY OF TONY GAUDIO

LOVE LIES BLEEDING

MAXXXINE

MEGALOPOLIS

THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE

MOANA 2

MONKEY MAN

MUFASA: THE LION KING (Eligibility to be determined)

MY OLD ASS

NICKEL BOYS

NIGHTBITCH

NOSFERATU

ONE LIFE

THE ORDER

ORDINARY ANGELS

THE OUTRUN

PEDRO PÁRAMO

THE PIANO LESSON

PROBLEMISTA

PUTUL

QUEER

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE

RAY OF HOPE

RED ONE

THE RETURN

REZ BALL

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR

RUMOURS

SAMUEL: HOLLYWOOD VS. HOLLYWOOD

SASQUATCH SUNSET

SATURDAY NIGHT

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

SEEKING MAVIS BEACON

SEPTEMBER 5

SHIRLEY

SING SING

THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT

SKINCARE

SMILE 2

SOMETIMES I THINK ABOUT DYING

SPACEMAN

SPEAK NO EVIL

SPELLBOUND

STATE ORGANS: UNMASKING TRANSPLANT ABUSE IN CHINA

STRANGE DARLING

THE SUBSTANCE

SUNCOAST

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY

THAT CHRISTMAS

THELMA

THELMA THE UNICORN

TOUCH

TRANSFORMERS ONE

TUESDAY

TWISTERS

ULTRAMAN: RISING

UNSTOPPABLE

VESELKA: THE RAINBOW ON THE CORNER AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD

THE WAIT

WAR GAME

WE GROWN NOW

WE LIVE IN TIME

WE WILL DANCE AGAIN

WHITE BIRD

WICKED

WIDOW CLICQUOT

THE WILD ROBOT

WILL & HARPER

WOLFS

WOMAN OF THE HOUR

YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA

CORRECTION: The original version of this story mistakenly said that 79 songs qualified. The number has been corrected.