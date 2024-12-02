Oscars Song Race Contains 89 Songs, But Nothing From ‘Wicked’ – Complete List

Eighty-nine songs and 146 scores are on the Oscar ballots for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, according to lists obtained by TheWrap.
The list of songs is five fewer than last year, when 94 songs qualified. The scores fell two short of last year’s total of 148.
In the song category, Joshua Oppenheimer’s post-apocalyptic musical “The End” and the singer-songwriter drama “Dandelion” submitted three songs each, the maximum number of submissions allowed under Oscar rules. Films that submitted two songs included “Emilia Perez,” “Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life,” “Albany Road,” “Am I Racist?,” “Captain Avispa,” “The Garfield Movie,” “I Saw the TV Glow,” “Moana 2,” “Left Behind,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “Twisters” and “Your Monster.”
All of the songs considered to have the best chance of making the shortlist are eligible, including “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Perez,” “Winter Coat” from “Blitz,” “Harper and Will Go West” from “Will & Harper,” “Piece by Piece” from the Pharrell Williams documentary of the same name, “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late” and “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight,” the latest entry from 15-time nominee Diane Warren.
Contending songwriters include Lady Gaga (“Folie a Deux” from “Joker: Folie a Deux”), Ed Sheeran (“Under the Tree” from “That Christmas”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (songs from “Mufasa: The Lion King”), Sky Ferreira (“Leash” from “Babygirl”) and Miley Cyrus (“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl.”)
“Wicked,” the year’s biggest musical, is ineligible in the song category, because it only includes songs written for the 2003 stage musical. The film’s sequel, which will be released next year, contains two new songs and will be eligible for the 2025 Oscars.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are in the running with the song “Compress/Repress” from “Challengers,” as well as with the scores to that film and “Queer.” Reznor and Ross were listed in some quarters as contenders for the song “Vaster Than Empires” from “Queer,” but that fact that the late author William Burroughs had a songwriting credit meant that it was never really eligible.
Films missing from the list of eligible scores include “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two” and a lot of movies that are heavy on songs, including “Back to Black,” “Better Man,” “Bob Marley: One Love” and “Piece by Piece,” though the song-heavy musicals “Wicked,” “The End,” “Emilia Perez” and “Moana 2” are included – as is the upcoming “Mufasa: The Lion King,” although its listing marked with the notation “eligibility to be determined.”
Members of the music branch may vote for up to 15 songs and 20 scores during first-round voting that begins on Dec. 9 and ends on Dec. 13. Shortlists will be announced on Dec. 17, with the song shortlist remaining at its usual 15 and the score shortlist expanded to 20.
Here are the lists of eligible titles:
Songs (listed by movie title)
“Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life”: “Istigfar”
“Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life”: “Puthu Mazha”
“Albany Road”: “Albany Road (Theme Music)”
“Albany Road”: “Built for This”
“Am I Racist?”: “Am I Racist”
“Am I Racist?”: “Do the Work”
“Americans With No Address”: “Pain Has a Purpose”
“Argylle”: “Electric Energy”
“Babygirl”: “Leash”
“Back to Black”: “Song for Amy”
“Band of Maharajas”: “Ishq Walla Daqu”
“Better Man”: “Forbidden Road”
“Between the Temples”: “A Country Dance”
“Blitz”: “Winter Coat”
“Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.”: “Then I Will”
“The Book of Clarence”: “Nazarene”
“Cabrini”: “Dare to Be”
“Captain Avispa”: “El Baile De Los Zanganos”
“Captain Avispa”: “Mi Amor”
“Celebrating Laughter, the Life and Films of Colin Higgins”: “Whoever You Are”
“Challengers”: “Compress/Repress”
“City of Dreams”: “City of Dreams”
“Dandelion”: “Custer Park”
“Dandelion”: “Honey”
“Dandelion:” “Thin Elephant”
“Despicable Me 4”: “Double Life”
“Don’t Say It”: “You’re Never Far Away”
“Elton John: Never Too Late”: “Never Too Late”
“Emilia Perez”: “El Mal”
“Emilia Perez”: “Mi Camino”
“The End”: “Alone”
“The End”: “The Big Blue Sky”
“The End”: “Catch Fire”
“Exhibiting Forgiveness”: “Bricks”
“Ezra”: “Ezra”
“Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey”: “The Piece/Peace That You Are Missing
“Following Harry”: “Not on My Watch”
“From Embers”: “Panorama”
“The Garfield Movie”: “Good Life”
“The Garfield Movie”: “Let It Roll”
“Glitter & Doom”: “What We Wanna Be”
“The Greatest Hits”: “Never Lost”
“His Three Daughters”: “In Time”
“The Hopeful”: “Made for You”
“I Saw the TV Glow”: “Claw Machine”
“I Saw the TV Glow”: “Starburned and Unkissed”
“The Idea of You”: “The Idea of You”
“The Imaginary”: “Nothing’s Impossible”
“Joker: Folie a Deux”: “Folie a Deux”
“Kneecap”: “Sick in the Head”
“The Last Showgirl”: “Beautiful That Way”
“Left Behind”: “Between the Lines”
“Left Behind”: “One of Us”
“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”: “The Rider”
“Lovely Jackson”: “Freedom”
“Mean Girls”: “Not My Fault”
“Megalopolis”: “My Pledge”
“Moana 2”: “Beyond”
“Moana 2”: “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?”
“Mufasa: The Lion King”: “I Always Wanted a Brother”
“Mufasa: The Lion King”: “Tell Me It’s You”
“The Neon Highway”: “The Neon Highway”
“Nightbitch”: “Summer Blue”
“The Other, Gold”: “Black Truck”
“The Other, Gold”: “Callin Angels”
“Piece by Piece”: “Piece by Piece”
“Problemista”: “Huele a Fraude”
“Putul”: “Iti Maa”
“Ray of Hope”: “Emotional”
“Red One”: “Christmas Magic”
“Sasquatch Sunset”: “Creatures of Nature”
“Shirley”: “Why I’m Here”
“Sing Sing”: “Like a Bird”
“The Six Triple Eight”: “The Journey”
“Smile 2”: “New Brain”
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3”: “Run It”
“Spellbound”: “The Way It Was Before”
“Strange Darling”: “Better the Devil”
“That Christmas”: “Under the Tree”
“Thelma the Unicorn”: “Just As You Are”
“Transformers One”: “If IFall”
“Twisters”: “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
“Twisters”: “Out of Oklahoma”
“Ultraman: Rising”: “No Better”
“Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World”: “On the Corner at the Center of the World”
“The Wild Robot”: “Kiss the Sky”
“Will & Harper”: “Harper and Will Go West”
“Your Monster”: “Little Miss Polka Dot”
“Your Monster”: “My Stranger”
Scores
AADUJEEVITHAM – THE GOAT LIFE
ALIEN: ROMULUS
AM I RACIST?
AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS
ARGYLLE
BABYGIRL
BAND OF MAHARAJAS
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE
BLINK TWICE
BLITZ
THE BOOK OF CLARENCE
BOY KILLS WORLD
THE BRUTALIST
BULL STREET
CABRINI
CAPTAIN AVISPA
CHALLENGERS
CHRONICLES OF A WANDERING SAINT
CITY OF DREAMS
CONCLAVE
DADDIO
DAUGHTERS
DAY OF THE FIGHT
THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE
THE DEAD DON’T HURT
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
THE DELIVERANCE
DÌDI
A DIFFERENT MAN
EMILIA PÉREZ
THE END
EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS
EZRA
THE FALL GUY
FANCY DANCE
THE FIRE INSIDE
FLOW
FLY ME TO THE MOON
FOLLOWING HARRY
FRIDA
FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA
THE GARFIELD MOVIE
GLADIATOR II
GOODRICH
THE GREATEST HITS
HARD TRUTHS
HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON
HERE
HERETIC
HIS THREE DAUGHTERS
HIT MAN
THE HOPEFUL
HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA – CHAPTER 1
I AM: CELINE DION
IF
I SAW THE TV GLOW
THE IDEA OF YOU
I’M STILL HERE
IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS
INSIDE OUT 2
THE INSTIGATORS
IT ENDS WITH US
JOY
JUROR #2
KENSUKE’S KINGDOM
KINDS OF KINDNESS
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
KNEECAP
KNOX GOES AWAY
THE LAST SHOWGIRL
LEE
LISA FRANKENSTEIN
LONGLEGS
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM
LOS FRIKIS
THE LOST LEGACY OF TONY GAUDIO
LOVE LIES BLEEDING
MAXXXINE
MEGALOPOLIS
THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE
MOANA 2
MONKEY MAN
MUFASA: THE LION KING (Eligibility to be determined)
MY OLD ASS
NICKEL BOYS
NIGHTBITCH
NOSFERATU
ONE LIFE
THE ORDER
ORDINARY ANGELS
THE OUTRUN
PEDRO PÁRAMO
THE PIANO LESSON
PROBLEMISTA
PUTUL
QUEER
A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE
RAY OF HOPE
RED ONE
THE RETURN
REZ BALL
THE ROOM NEXT DOOR
RUMOURS
SAMUEL: HOLLYWOOD VS. HOLLYWOOD
SASQUATCH SUNSET
SATURDAY NIGHT
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
SEEKING MAVIS BEACON
SEPTEMBER 5
SHIRLEY
SING SING
THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT
SKINCARE
SMILE 2
SOMETIMES I THINK ABOUT DYING
SPACEMAN
SPEAK NO EVIL
SPELLBOUND
STATE ORGANS: UNMASKING TRANSPLANT ABUSE IN CHINA
STRANGE DARLING
THE SUBSTANCE
SUNCOAST
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY
THAT CHRISTMAS
THELMA
THELMA THE UNICORN
TOUCH
TRANSFORMERS ONE
TUESDAY
TWISTERS
ULTRAMAN: RISING
UNSTOPPABLE
VESELKA: THE RAINBOW ON THE CORNER AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD
THE WAIT
WAR GAME
WE GROWN NOW
WE LIVE IN TIME
WE WILL DANCE AGAIN
WHITE BIRD
WICKED
WIDOW CLICQUOT
THE WILD ROBOT
WILL & HARPER
WOLFS
WOMAN OF THE HOUR
YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story mistakenly said that 79 songs qualified. The number has been corrected.