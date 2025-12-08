Letterboxd to Launch Movie Rental Digital Platform Later This Week

Ready to enter Letterboxd’s Video Store?

Video Store, the online film-rental platform for the film community, will debut on Dec. 10, 2025. According to the official release, the Video Store is “the next evolution of the platform’s core mission of film discovery, with films available across 23 countries at launch.” Letterboxd has more than 24 million members globally.

The Video Store will operate “on a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) model with no subscription requirement, the store will feature curated ‘shelves,’ programmed by the Letterboxd team using millions of watchlists, reviews, and behavioral signals from one of the most engaged communities in film culture today. Each title has been selected based on genuine member demand, while leaving room for discoveries the community has yet to find.”

“We’re incredibly proud of what we and our community have built,” Letterboxd CEO and co-founder Matthew Buchanan said in a statement. “We take their lead, and believe that has been integral to Letterboxd’s success. They tell us what’s really happening—a 1980s action film suddenly trending, a festival title from two years ago still being added to watchlists.”

He continued: “Video Store lets us act on that real demand, whether it’s helping a distributor unlock value from a forgotten gem in its vault or giving a filmmaker direct access to the audience they’ve been building on our platform. It’s our way of saying to the industry: let’s harness this interest to get films to the people who want them most.”

At launch, Video Store will feature nine films, across two curated shelves – Unreleased Gems and Lost and Found. The sections “span films from nine countries—from a Todd Haynes deep cut to a restoration of a Filipino classic—with several exclusive titles including Chilean and Indonesian submissions for the upcoming Academy Awards, a viral SXSW 2025 festival standout and an Indian neo-noir thriller that has remained unavailable since its 2023 Cannes debut.”

Unreleased Gems “presents exclusive must-see films that haven’t had releases in the specific countries where Video Store is showing them—from recent festival discoveries yet to begin their distribution journey to older standouts that slipped through the cracks. These films are only available to rent for thirty days.” And Lost and Found “celebrates underseen underdogs with stellar community ratings, surfacing beloved films that have thrilled those who discovered them but are unseen by the many.”

Availability of films varies by country, with many titles exclusive to Letterboxd where they are shown.

Letterboxd promises that this is “just the beginning,” with new films dropping regularly, starting with fresh additions by the end of the year.

Below are all the details about the launch.

THE DETAILS

The 23 countries with films available are: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece and Cyprus.

Pricing and availability vary by film and by country, and will be shown directly within Video Store at launch.

Watch on TV (via Apple TV 4K, Chromecast and AirPlay), web, iOS and Android. Additional smart TV apps planned.

THE FILMS

Special thanks to the filmmakers, distributors, and sales agents who helped make these incredible titles available to the Letterboxd community.

UNRELEASED GEMS

Must-see films caught between acclaim and availability. Only on Letterboxd Video Store, for a limited time only.

It Ends (2025) – Director Alexander Ullom’s directorial debut about recent grads trapped on an infinite, nightmarish backroad made waves when it premiered at SXSW 2025, going on to win Best First Feature at Fantasia International Film Festival and the Narrative Feature Grand Jury Award at the Atlanta Film Festival.

Sore: A Wife From The Future (2025) – Director Yandy Laurens’ inventive time-loop sci-fi romance about a woman who travels back in time to change her husband’s destiny received eight nominations at the 2025 Indonesian Film Festival, including Best Picture, and has been selected as Indonesia’s submission for the Best International Feature Film for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Kennedy (2023) – Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller following a presumed-dead insomniac ex-cop seeking redemption in Mumbai's dark streets premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, going on to screen at over twenty international festivals.

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (2025) – Director Diego Céspedes’ feature debut about an eleven-year-old girl protecting her town’s queer community from superstitious panic won the Un Certain Regard Prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and has been selected as Chile’s submission for the Best International Feature Film for the upcoming Academy Awards.

LOST & FOUND

Underseen underdogs with stellar star ratings.

Tiger on the Beat (1988) – This legendary 1988 action-comedy starring Chow Yun-Fat and directed by Lau Kar-Leung remains a beloved classic of Hong Kong cinema. For most of the world, this is the first opportunity to see the new 4K restoration—a digital exclusive to Letterboxd at launch.

Kisapmata (1981) – Considered one of the greatest Filipino films of all time, Mike de Leon’s masterpiece about a young woman living under her domineering father’s suffocating control won ten awards at the 1981 Metro Manila Film Festival including Best Film and screened at Cannes. This brand new 4K restoration premieres digitally, celebrating the late director’s uncompromising vision that faced censorship under the Marcos regime.

It Must Be Heaven (2019) – This comedy won both the Special Mention from the Main Competition Jury and FIPRESCI Prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, but its theatrical release was delayed for over a year due to the pandemic, limiting its reach despite widespread praise. Suleiman’s distinctive visual satire continues his acclaimed tradition of observational comedy that speaks to universal themes of displacement and belonging.

Poison (1991) – This groundbreaking film won the Grand Jury Prize at the 1991 Sundance Film Festival and became a lightning rod in the culture wars, with conservative politicians attempting to defund the NEA over its support. The first feature from future Oscar nominee Todd Haynes established him as a fearless voice in independent cinema.