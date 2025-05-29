Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham to Star in Apple TV+ Drama Based on Lars Kepler Crime Novels

Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham are set to star in a new TV adaptation of Lars Kepler’s best-selling crime novels for Apple TV+.

The untitled 10-episode drama series, which from A+E Studios in association with Range Studios, tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life.

But as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. The desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his adopted daughter FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz) up against Jurek.

Filming will begin this summer in Pittsburgh.

The series is written and executive produced by showrunners Rowan Joffe (“Tin Man, The Ballad of a Small Player”) and John Hlavin (“Shooter,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”), with Emmy, Peabody and DGA Award-winner Tim Van Patten (“Franklin,” “Masters of the Air,” “Black Mirror”) set to executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Other executive producers include Kepler, Schreiber, Beetz via her Sleepy Poppy production company, Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril, Oystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry and Niclas Salomonsson, while Julie Herrin serves as co-executive producer.

Kepler’s ten published crime novels have sold a total of 18 million copies globally. The book series has been translated into 40 languages and distributed in over 170 territories.

Schreiber is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Beetz is repped by Entertainment 360, WME and Sloan Offer Weber and Dern. Graham is repped by Independent Talent, Link Entertainment and Public Eye Communications. Kepler is repped by Salomonsson Agency and WME.