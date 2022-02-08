To infinity … and beyond.

“Lightyear,” Pixar’s forthcoming animated feature, has just unveiled a new trailer, along with information about additional cast members and who is composing the film’s score.

The new trailer shows more of the world of “Lightyear,” again complemented by an ethereal version of David Bowie’s “Starman,” full of giant robots (Zurg!?!), treacherous tentacles, and an adorable, only slightly unsettling robot cat named Sox (voiced by Pixar filmmaker Peter Sohn). This looks like a big, sci-fi epic, with all the bells and whistles.

“My ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie,” director Angus MacLane said in an official statement. “And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.” (Hopefully that clears up what “Lightyear” is after the confusion the film’s first trailer caused.)

Additionally, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi have been announced as playing fellow space rangers (or at least space-rangers-in-training) of the title character (voiced by Chris Evans), alongside Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in as-yet-unannounced roles (if Brolin isn’t Zurg, we’ll eat our space hat).

Another big announcement came in the form of Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, a Pixar regular thanks to his scores for “The Incredibles,” “Coco,” and “Up,” who will be providing the music for “Lightyear.” (And honestly what a perfect fit.) Giacchino most recently provided the score for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and has a busy 2022 with scores for “The Batman” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

What’s interesting is that the trailer, poster, and press release don’t reveal whether “Lightyear” will have a traditional theatrical release or debut exclusively on Disney+, as the last several Pixar features, including next month’s “Turning Red,” have. Given “Lightyear’s” connection to the lucrative “Toy Story” universe and its potential as a merchandise-selling juggernaut, along with its widescreen, sci-fi-movie presentation, suggested it would be an exclusive theatrical release. Now we’re not so sure.

“Lightyear” is coming on June 17, 2022, to some part of the galaxy.