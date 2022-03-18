Disney has confirmed to TheWrap that Disney•Pixar’s “Lightyear,” out this June, will feature the animation studio’s first same-sex kiss, between Hawthorne (the character voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her partner.

According to Disney, the relationship was always a part of the movie and never up for debate, but the kiss itself was in flux and ultimately removed. (There were questions about intimacy and of course the constantly evolving creative process that Pixar wholeheartedly embraces.)

After the kiss was removed, and in light of recent events (including a letter released by Pixar employees about how explicitly gay moments have frequently been cut from their movies), the decision was made last week to keep the same-sex kiss in the movie.

“Lightyear” is directed by longtime Pixar vet Angus MacLane, who envisions the legendary space ranger as he was always meant to be – in the context of a giant sci-fi epic. Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans, with a supporting cast that includes Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn and James Brolin (as Zurg!)

The Pixar employees’ letter said, in part, that while Disney publicly spoke about the kind of LGBTQ+-friendly content they were creator, at Pixar they were “barred from creating it.” “We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were,” the letter said. “Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

This, of course, led to questions of what moments were shaved down or removed entirely. There is a gay character in 2020’s “Onward,” but the character just mentions her partner; you never see them together or in any kind of romantic setting. And the movie still got banned in more conservative parts of the world.

Before that, it became a visual hunt like for one of the studio’s many Easter eggs – in “Cars 3,” an angry school bus character has a rainbow-striped version of the Lightning McQueen lightning bolt as a bumper sticker; there is a same-sex couple (with a child no less!) that walks by in the background of “Finding Dory;” and there is a clearly gay-coded character in their most recent release, “Turning Red” (now on Disney+).

Of course, speculation immediately turned to last year’s “Luca,” which is maybe the most explicitly gay Pixar movie, both in terms of the bond formed by two young sea monsters on a sun-drenched Italian island, post-World War II, but also in the thematic underpinnings of having to hide your true self to be able to fit it, the jealousy that forms between the two characters, and the overall vibe of the relationship, which many likened to the Pixar version of “Call Me By Your Name.” (Of course, nothing has come out about anything being removed from “Luca.” Yet.)

“Lightyear” will be released on June 17, 2022.