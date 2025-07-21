Disney’s $1 Billion-Grossing ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Sets Digital and Home Video Release Dates

“Lilo & Stitch” is coming home.

Disney’s live-action update of its acclaimed 2002 animated classic, which just crossed $1 billion at the global box office, is hitting digital on July 22 (that’s tomorrow!) with a physical media release on Aug. 26 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

As far as special features go, which vary by product and retailer, there are two deleted scenes, a making-of documentary, a featurette that compares sequences from the animated original with those from the live-action remake, bloopers and select Stitch commentary on certain scenes. It’s unclear if Chris Sanders, who voices Stitch, came back for this commentary but we sure hope so.

According to the official synopsis this “vibrant reimagining of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her cute-yet-chaotic adopted ‘pet’ Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the ‘found family’ that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honoring the cultures and beauty of Hawai’i.”

If you’re headed to San Diego Comic Con this weekend, there will be an activation outside of the Omni and a panel dedicated to the live-action reimagining, with Sanders in attendance, moderated by the great Tia Carrere, who was a voice in the original and returns for the live-action movie (as a social worker).