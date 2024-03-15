Lindsay Lohan is back, and she’s still not above a solid “Parent Trap” reference. In an interview published by Bustle on Thursday, Lohan sat down for an interview … with herself. After the dual Lohans greeted one another and complimented their respective outfits, interviewer Lohan asked interviewee Lohan what her favorite role to play was.

“I don’t have a favorite because I’ve enjoyed every role,” she began. “I really enjoyed doing ‘Georgia Rule.’ It was different for me at the time. It was more of a little bit of an adult departure for me. So I liked it, because it felt more challenging.”

Of costar Jane Fonda, Lohan commented, “She was great.”

Interviewee Lohan was also asked what advice she would give her younger self, and she had plenty to say. “Live every day to its fullest. Live with gratitude and love in your heart. I think having a baby opened your eyes to that more, too.”

When asked how parenthood is going, Lohan described herself as “blessed and lucky and happy.” The actress and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed their son Luai in July 2023.

The “Mean Girls” star also spoke about her career path and revealed she is “maybe” interested in becoming a director. “I feel sometimes I’m directing my directors, and I don’t know if they like it or not.”

In a separate interview, Christina Rogers, the director of Lohan’s Netflix movie “Irish Wish,” told Bustle the actress excelled as a producer on the film. “She’s very involved with structuring the image for the film,” she said. “She meets with our directors and helps make that decision; she has a lot of input in her wardrobe and how she presents [the film] on social media.”

Lohan herself also told the outlet that while she “applauds” her counterparts who have published memoirs and participated in documentaries, she’s not ready to follow suit just yet. “When I’m ready and I accomplish all of the things I want to accomplish, then I’ll maybe consider doing it,” she said. “But my story isn’t finished yet, so I’m not in a rush to share my side of it.”

“Irish Wish” premieres March 15 on Netflix.