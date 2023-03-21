Sen. Lindsey Graham urged the audience of “The Daily Show” to boo him during an interview with guest host and former Minnesota senator Al Franken Monday night.

The moment came after Franken had asked the South Carolina Republican why Donald Trump would say such a “stupid thing” after the former president told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he could’ve stopped Russia’s invasion of Ukraine if he had the opportunity to negotiate with Putin – and “at worst, I could’ve made a deal to take over something.”

Graham dismissed the question before arguing that Trump “did a pretty good job of taking the fight to the terrorists” when he was president.

“He killed Soleimani, he killed Baghdadi,” Graham said. “The Abraham Accords was a big deal. And there you go.”

But Franken pointed out that Trump was “kinda impeached for shaking down Zelenskyy.”

“I know you didn’t vote on that one, you didn’t vote guilty,” Franken added, to which Graham replied: “No, I didn’t vote for either one of them, but I’m sure there would be another one coming.”

Graham then turned to the audience and said: “You can actually boo me if you want. This would actually help me at home. I went to New York and nobody liked me is actually the — I can withstand that … I’ve survived a lot.”

Graham acknowledged that Trump’s comments were a “mistake” after a follow-up from Franken, before switching the focus back to stopping Putin.

“I think we’ve got a chance in the near-term, really with the proper military support, continued economic assistance to the Ukraine for the Ukrainians to decimate the Russian arm in Ukraine,” he said. “They just need the weapons to do it and wouldn’t that be a great outcome to a very tragic event, to have Putin lose?”

Watch the full interview in the video above.