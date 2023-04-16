Lindsey Graham Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘Terribly Irresponsible’ for Defending Pentagon Leaker

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again upset the apple cart within the Republican Party by defending suspected Pentagon intelligence leaker Jake Teixeira, earning a condemnation on ABC’s “This Week” from Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Teixeira, who worked in cyber defense operations for the U.S. Air National Guard, has been charged with leaking classified military documents that reportedly included information on weaknesses in Ukraine’s military infrastructure. Greene defended Teixeira as “an enemy to the Biden regime” for being “white, male, Christian and antiwar” and claimed he “told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”

When interviewed by ABC’s Jon Karl, Graham said he couldn’t disagree more with Greene.

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defends alleged Pentagon leaker, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @jonkarl, “For any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible." https://t.co/n5PvaC6H4o pic.twitter.com/7OUh4e0tON — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 16, 2023

“Those who are trying to sugarcoat this on the right… you cannot allow a single individual of the military intelligence community to leak classified information because they disagree with policy,” Graham said. “I don’t know what led to this airman’s actions, but he’s done a lot of damage to our standing.”

When Karl quoted Greene, Graham turned his ire specifically towards the congresswoman, saying that justifying Teixeira’s leak based on his political views “will destroy America’s ability to defend itself.”

“There is no justification for this! And for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible! And puts America in serious danger,” he said.

Watch Graham’s comments in the Twitter video above.