Adam Frank and Jill Anderson will lead Lionsgate’s worldwide transactional home entertainment business (EST, VOD and physical media). The longtime Lionsgate executives were promoted amid a strong moment for Lionsgate’s at-home entertainment departments.

The studio achieved an 11.9% industry share for the first half of 2023. That is a record for the studio in terms of market share. Theatrical titles like “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Sisu” and “Plane” drove that upswing alongside multiplatform releases like “Alice, Darling, “The Old Way” and “Mindcage” along with library titles like “Knives Out,” “Django Unchained” and “Sicario.”

“Our transactional home entertainment business continues to thrive due to our team’s ability to create bespoke windowing strategies for our theatrical releases and library titles and over-convert across their PVOD, transactional EST, VOD and packaged media windows,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President of Global Licensing & Distribution Ron Schwartz said in a statement.

Frank, who has been with Lionsgate for 12 years, has been promoted to EVP, Global Partner Management, Sales & Distribution. The executive will oversee the studio’s global transactional digital and packaged media operations. Frank will also head up sales, licensing and strategic planning initiatives for the home entertainment group.

He was previously instrumental in creating windowing strategies for the company’s 50+ annual multiplatform titles, including PVOD and day-and-date. He will continue to report to Schwartz.

Anderson just celebrated her 20th anniversary with Lionsgate. She will now serve as Head of Home Entertainment Sales & Partner Management. She will oversee the digital home entertainment and packaged media sales teams while reporting to Frank. Her expanded responsibilities will include digital home entertainment sales of Lionsgate’s library and portfolio of brands. She will continue her ongoing responsibilities overseeing packaged media sales, through which she oversaw successful Steelbook releases of “Apocalypse Now,” “Terminator 2” and “The Hurt Locker.”

“Adam and Jill are extraordinarily talented ‘homegrown” Lionsgate executives who are driving our transactional business to one of its strongest performances in recent years,” Schwartz continued. “With their strong relationships, industry expertise and business acumen, they will help lead its continued growth while capitalizing on new opportunities moving forward.”