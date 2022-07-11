Lionsgate to Co-Finance Horror Film ‘Creepers’ Based on Book by ‘First Blood’ Author David Morrell

Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate will co-finance “Creepers,” an adventure-horror film adaptation of author David Morrell’s book of the same name. Morrell is previously best known for writing “First Blood,” which kicked off the “Rambo” franchise.

Marc Klasfeld, a music video and commercial director, will make his feature directorial debut adapting the novel “Creepers.” He worked on the screenplay with a team of writers over the last four years.

“Creepers” is the story of a group of young urban explorers who, while investigating an old, boarded up, seemingly abandoned hotel, encounter danger at every turn. A competing group of hostile urban explorers are seeking a legendary hidden treasure, and a supernatural being begins wreaking havoc on them all.

Casting is underway from casting directors Mary Vernieu and Raylin Sabo. The film will shoot later this month in Bulgaria.

“I have waited decades to find the right feature film project to which I could truly dedicate myself. The passion I have found to make ‘Creepers’ all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Klasfeld said.

“I am pleased to partner on this special film with Lionsgate. After a decade in development, we have arrived at our destination with a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge. We could not ask for a better partner in Lionsgate who share our passion and excitement to bring the world this amazing roller-coaster of a story,” Jordan Schur, chairman and CEO of Suretone Pictures, said in a statement.

Suretone is also working on “Revenge Wedding,” a comedy currently in development with Lionsgate. They previously partnered on “The Kid” starring Ethan Hawke and Dane DeHaan.

Klasfeld is a music video director who has worked with artists such as Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Prince, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Eminem, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Justin Beiber, Machine Gun Kelly, Aerosmith and Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others. He also shot what is one of the most-viewed videos on YouTube with 5.5 billion hits: Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.”