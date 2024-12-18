Lionsgate Launches Premium Home Entertainment Line

Who says physical media is dead?

Lionsgate is launching Lionsgate Limited, described as a “new premium home entertainment platform of curated specialty releases, including some of the greatest movies of all time.”

Created with specialty collectors in mind, Lionsgate Limited celebrates “the artistry of film with premium, limited-edition home entertainment releases from Lionsgate’s expansive entertainment library. Through careful movie restoration in coordination with the original filmmaking teams, specially designed collectible packaging and extra content that honors the vision of the filmmakers, each Lionsgate Limited offering is unique and collectible.”

The line recently kicked off in grand fashion with a 50th anniversary release of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” in a brilliant new collector’s edition 4K steelbook. Additionally, the line released a new version of the sold-out “Apocalypse Now: Final Cut” 4K steelbook, in a handsome napalm sunrise edition 6-disc set. And there’s more on the way – new 4K steelbook editions of Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” and “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2” will be hitting the site in February alongside a new “Reservoir Dogs” 4K steelbook. And a 75th anniversary edition of “The Third Man” is on the way soon.

New titles will be released through Lionsgate Limited every month, with a combination of new formats (like 4K), original packaging and special bonus features that include essays and never-before-seen content.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve meticulously built a catalog that is not just vast, but rich with cinematic gems. Our library is a living testament to the artistry and vision of filmmakers who have shaped the landscape of cinema,” Ron Schwartz, president and COO of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a Wednesday statement. “By creating Lionsgate Limited and engaging directly with consumers, we can go deeper into our library to offer a premium experience, one that not only showcases the depth of our history, but also offers audiences exclusive filmmaker-centered and fan-forward content that celebrates the art form we all love.”

What’s exciting (and somewhat unprecedented) about this new Lionsgate label is that they are actually releasing the titles themselves instead of going through one of a handful of specialty labels (Criterion, Arrow, Vinegar Syndrome, etc.) to license the titles, amass the extras and release the discs. Other studios have been moving away from distributing physical media themselves (like Disney, who now has Sony produce their home video titles) or are slowing down on home releases altogether, but Lionsgate understands the value and passion of the collector’s market and is ready to serve it well.