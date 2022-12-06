Lionsgate Television Group president Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the division.

Stern, a nearly 20-year veteran at the company, has helped guide Lionsgate’s television business to record-breaking revenue growth during almost every year of her tenure and orchestrate renewals of shows like “Home Economics” on ABC, “Welcome to Flatch” on Fox and “Ghosts” on CBS.

In total, Lionsgate has had a record 14 shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons in 2022.

Stern played a key role in the launch of HBO Max’s romantic anthology “Love Life”, creating a model that has led to series including “Julia”, “Minx” and the upcoming “Love and Death”, and shepherded the launch of breakout hits “Mythic Quest” and “Acapulco” on Apple TV+ and “P-Valley”, “The Serpent Queen” and three hit installments of the Power Universe at STARZ.

She also was instrumental in expanding the John Wick Universise with the TV origin story and special event series “The Continental.”

On the corporate deal-making front, Stern has helped guide the studio’s investment in U.K. talent management and production company 42, build upon Lionsgate’s collaboration with 3 Arts Entertainment, renew the company’s partnership with BBC Studios Los Angeles and negotiate a first-look television deal with Spyglass Media Group.

Stern will continue to report to Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs, who called her a “gifted negotiator with an intuitive understanding of the needs of our streaming, broadcast and cable partners as well as a unique ability to create win/win relationships.”

“Sandra is a great partner, an outstanding executive and one of the best dealmakers in the business,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer added. “With Kevin Beggs and Sandra leading the way, our television business is positioned to create growing value and increasing profitability as its current slate continues to mature and exciting new properties are added.”