Lisa Ling Joins CBS News as Contributor

Award-winning journalist and producer Lisa Ling has been named a CBS News contributor, where she will contribute distinctive reporting and feature pieces across the network’s broadcasts and platforms.

“Lisa delivers some of the most authentic, human and revealing interviews because of how she embeds with communities and the people she covers. It gives her and us a chance to communicate the pulse of the country and the world in a more experiential way,” CBS News and Stations president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani said in a statement. “From war coverage at Channel One News to the anchor table at ‘The View’ to numerous cable series that showcase her immersive journalism, Lisa Ling is a multi-talented reporter and storyteller that we are thrilled to add to our roster of world-class Network talent.”

Ling, who will be based in Los Angeles, will start in her new role later this summer.

“I can’t think of a better home for my style of reporting than CBS News, given its tradition of exceptional news gathering and thoughtful storytelling,” said Ling. “I’m honored to be working with this venerable organization to tell the stories of people behind the headlines whose voices need to be heard.”

Prior to CBS News, Ling served as the executive producer of CNN’s “This Is Life with Lisa Ling” for over eight years, taking viewers inside issues such as interracial families, sex trafficking, the alcohol epidemic, motorcycle gangs, religion, the impact of artificial intelligence on relationships, and gun violence. In 2022, she also explored Asian American history and cuisine in the six-part HBO Max documentary series “Take Out.”

Before CNN, she spent six years as the executive producer and host for OWN’s “Our America,” where she reported from dozens of countries on such topics as rape in the Congo and the Lord’s Resistance Army in Uganda. She also covered a variety of stories around the world as the host of “National Geographic Ultimate Explorer,” was a co-host on ABC’s “The View” for three years and contributed to ABC’s “Nightline.”

Ling got her start in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News, where she covered the civil war in Afghanistan at 21 years old.