It’s now been over four years since Lisa Vanderpump departed “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and the chatter around her return reached a fevered pitch at BravoCon over the weekend when Andy Cohen named her as one of the three ex-Housewives he’d like to see return to the franchise. (Porsha Williams and Caroline Manzo were the other two.)

The cast of the current “RHOBH” — Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley — were asked about a potential Vanderpump return during their panel on Sunday.

“Would any of you like to see Lisa come back?” a fan asked during the Q&A portion.

“I mean I think she’s great television. She’s obviously an amazing businessperson. But I think there’s probably some unfinished business and I think she was really great on the show. But it was before my time, so I was a viewer and not a part of it,” Beauvais said onstage. “But I love Lisa Vanderpump.”

Kung Minkoff, who lost her voice before the panel, whispered, “Same.”

Neither Beauvais nor Kung Minkoff were on the show when Vanderpump was on. Beauvais joined in Season 10 right after Vanderpump’s departure and Kung Minkoff in Season 11.

Richards, Jayne and Kemsley — who all overlapped with Vanderpump — did not respond, a fact that did not go unnoticed by the audience.

However Richards, whose massive falling out with Vanderpump led to the latter’s departure in Season 9, opened up to TheWrap about it prior to their panel.

“Listen, I always forgive and forget everything. That’s just my personality,” Richards told TheWrap. “[Lisa’s] less like that, let’s just say. But I’m always open to whatever. I don’t hold any grudges.”

“I just love meeting new people period,” Wiley said, “So I’m all for it.”

Echoed Kung Minkoff: “I don’t know her, but I’ve heard great things. I would love her to be on it. I think she’s iconic. I think she would be great.”

“I would love it, I adore her. I think she’s a spitfire who says what she feels. I would personally love it,” Beauvais said backstage.

As for Vanderpump, when a fan at BravoCon asked if she would return to the show she originated she jokingly replied, “Alright, for you I will.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — sans Vanderpump — currently airs Wednesdays on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.

Vanderpump will be back on the small screen in January when her spin-off “Vanderpump Rules” returns for Season 11.