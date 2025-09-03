Annecy-Winning ‘Little Amélie or the Character of Rain’ Gets Theatrical Release Date, Trailer | Exclusive

Annecy-winning feature “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” is headed to theaters this fall, with GKIDS opening the film in select theaters on Oct. 31 before expanding the title nationwide on Nov. 7. And we are thrilled to debut the first trailer and poster for “Little Amélie.” Watch the trailer below.

“Little Amélie” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in the Special Screenings category and a month later played the Annecy International Film Festival, where it took home the Audience Prize. The film will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month, before additionally screening as an Official Selection in the Perlak Section at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, and as an Official Selection at BFI London Film Festival.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “The world is a perplexing, peaceful mystery to Amélie until a miraculous encounter with chocolate ignites her wild sense of curiosity. As she develops a deep attachment to her family’s housekeeper, Nishio-san, Amélie discovers the wonders of nature as well as the emotional truths hidden beneath the surface of her family’s idyllic life as foreigners in post-war Japan.”

Adapted from the autobiographical novel by Amélie Nothomb and brought to life in the completely original animated style of directors Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, making their feature directorial debuts, “Little Amélie” is a truly unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience.

TheWrap’s review from Annecy said that the movie is “breathtakingly beautiful, the kind of film with a deep well of humanity and whose images and emotions, working overtime and always in concert, are occasionally overwhelming.”

You can see the poster for the film below. And don’t miss “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” when GKIDS releases it in limited release on Oct. 31 and when it goes nationwide on Nov. 7.