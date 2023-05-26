Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King

"The Little Mermaid" (Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)

‘Little Mermaid’ Swims to $10.3 Million at Thursday Box Office

by | May 26, 2023 @ 8:55 AM

The latest Walt Disney remake is expected to top $100 million over its Memorial Day weekend debut

Rob Marshall’s “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, began its domestic box office laps with a rousing $10.3 million in Thursday previews. While lower than the $23 million earned by “The Lion King” and the $16.3 million earned by “Beauty and the Beast” in their respective Thursday preview debuts, it compares favorably to “Aladdin,” which grossed $7 million and went on to earn $116 million in its Friday–Monday Memorial Day opening weekend.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

