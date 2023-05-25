Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania disney marvel

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (Disney/Marvel)

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Gives Disney+ a Timely Streaming Boost | Chart

by | May 25, 2023 @ 2:28 PM

“Dungeons & Dragons” is another theatrical dud that’s getting more play in homes, according to this week’s movie ranker

Disney+ just had its best weekend in months, thanks to the streaming debut of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The third “Ant-Man” flick, which once again features Paul Rudd in the starring role, was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last week, according to Whip Media’s movie ranker, which is based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

Become a member to read more.
Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
WGA Strike roundtable

WGA Strike Roundtable: TV’s Top Writers Talk 2007 vs. Now – ‘We’re Here for the Younger Writers’ | Video
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav has emerged as the biggest fan of the super bundle. Can he get the rest of the industry to buy in?

Can Super Bundles Save Streaming? | Analysis
"Gotham Knights" cast

‘Gotham Knights’ Gets a Boost on Breakout New Shows Ranking | Chart
halle-bailey-little-mermaid-2023

‘The Little Mermaid’ Aims to Become the Latest Disney Remake to Gross Over $1 Billion
ariana-madix-vanderpump rules season 10

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale Featuring ‘Scandoval’ Nabs Series High 4.1 Million Viewers
american-born-chinese-jimmy-liu-michelle-yeoh-disney-plus

‘American Born Chinese’ Review: Uneven Disney+ Adaptation Still Entertains

Inside Disney’s Billion-Dollar ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Bust | Exclusive
the outlast trials red barrels

‘The Outlast Trials’ Spookily Dominates PC Game Sales | Chart