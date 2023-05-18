Ben Affleck in "Air" and Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Ben Affleck's "Air" and Jennifer Lopez's "The Mother" both streamed well last weekend.

Jen vs. Ben: ‘The Mother’ and ‘Air’ Vie for This Week’s Top Streaming Movie | Chart

by | May 18, 2023 @ 2:56 PM

In the end, Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix thriller edges out Ben Affleck’s Prime Video biopic about the Michael Jordan-Nike sneaker collaboration

It’s official: Bennifer is a power couple when it comes to streaming, too. 

That much is clear after Ben Affleck’s “Air,” which chronicles Nike’s courtship of Michael Jordan in the mid-’80s, just led Amazon’s Prime Video to its best streaming week of the year. (More on that in a moment.) “Air” finished last weekend as the second-most streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s movie ranker, which is based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

