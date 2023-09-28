Lizzo Asks Court to Dismiss Dancers’ Lawsuit, Cites ‘Justified’ Conduct

Lizzo has asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss a harassment lawsuit brought by three dancers from “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

TheWrap has obtained the court documents that were filed on Wednesday in which attorneys for the “Good as Hell” singer cited 31 reasons for the suit to be tossed out, including “defendants’ conduct was justified” and her actions were taken “in good faith.”

Lizzo denies all the allegations made in the August lawsuit, including that she “pressured” her staff to attend sex shows and interact with the nude performers. Her lawyers also claim that her ex-dancers are “guilty of unclean hands,” which means that the plaintiffs’ participation in the lawsuit is “unethical.”

Big Grrrl Touring Inc. and dance captain Shirlene Quigley were also named by defendants by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. The former Big Grrls trio allege abuse, harassment, discrimination and numerous workplace violations.

If the case does go to trial, the singer has also requested a trial by jury, which the plaintiffs had also earlier requested.

“Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case. That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial,” said Los Angeles attorney Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers, in a statement shared with TheWrap.

“We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment,”added Rahmani.

Lizzo has also been accused of creating a “sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment by wardrobe designer Asha Daniels, who has filed her own suit against the Grammy winner.

Page Six first reported the news of Lizzo’s request for a dismissal.