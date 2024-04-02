Singer Lizzo provided a followup Tuesday to her dramatic social media post from Friday where she wrote that she was “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” concluding her statement by writing, “I didn’t sign up for this s–t — I QUIT.” While many thought this could mean she was quitting music and others took it to mean she was quitting Instagram, the pop/hip-hop artist now says that neither is the case.

“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify,” Lizzo says to begin the clip. “When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people. Because I know I’m not alone”

She goes on to share about the “negative voice” that she and many others hear inside. “In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive. If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for.”

Lizzo concludes by stating, “With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m going to keep being me. Once again, I just want to say, thank you. The love that I’ve received… [exhales] means more than you know.”

Watch Lizzo’s full video here:

The “negative energy” referred to by the singer includes multiple lawsuits against Lizzo. These include dancers from her Amazon Prime Video reality series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” suing her for harassment, discrimination and other violations.

A statement from the dancers’ attorney released earlier Tuesday fired back at the “I quit” post, stating, “It’s a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the Internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself.” The statement added, “No one actually believes she is quitting music. But she should quit sexually harassing, shaming and bullying her employees and finally accept responsibility for her actions.”

Lizzo followed up her post about the “I quit” statement with another shortly after promoting her new shapewear brand, “Yitty.”