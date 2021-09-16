Lizzo Is Fully Onboard With People Fancasting Her and Chris Evans for ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

Lizzo is officially ready to take her relationship with Chris Evans to the next level: starring in a movie together. The singer has made it clear that she is definitely okay with the fact that people have been fancasting the duo for the upcoming “The Bodyguard” remake.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced that they are developing a new take on the 1992 film “The Bodyguard” that starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, which will be written by Matthew López. Within hours, fans were posting their hopes for who would be the new stars, with two names rising to the top pretty quickly.

“The seeds have been planted and now all I want is the Lizzo / Chris Evans version of The Bodyguard,” freelance writer Ashley Spencer tweeted. “She will play a haunting flute rendition of ‘I Will Always Love You.’ He will protect. It will be perfect.”

The seeds have been planted and now all I want is the Lizzo / Chris Evans version of The Bodyguard. She will play a haunting flute rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” He will protect. It will be perfect. https://t.co/37EjHOhHtY — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) September 16, 2021

The idea got back to Lizzo herself pretty quickly, and she addressed it on her TikTok on Monday night. In the video, the singer implied that she was initially confused by the remake itself. But then, once she saw the Twitter storm pushing for her and Evans, she warmed up to the idea.

The video was captioned with a coy “What y’all think?” alongside a smirking emoji. You can watch Lizzo’s reaction below.

Unfortunately, Evans himself has not responded online, as of this writing. But, the two do have a friendship going.

In April, Lizzo revealed she’d drunkenly slid into Evans’ Instagram DMs to shoot her shot with the actor, which he took in stride. Since then, the two have continued talking, according to Lizzo’s social media pages, developing a hilarious relationship. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, she admitted that she has a habit of ghosting men, but would never do so to Evans.

“No baby, that’s one man I won’t ghost,” she told a listener confidently. “I won’t ghost him, I’m waiting for him…”