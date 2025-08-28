Lola Tung and Nico Parker to Star in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’ at Neon

Lola Tung (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Nico Parker (“How To Train Your Dragon,” “The Last of Us”) are set to star in Osgood Perkins’ “The Young People.” The filmmaker is directing the project based on his script.

Neon is co-financing the film with Lyrical Media. The studio will release the film theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international sales rights to the film, introducing it to buyers at TIFF next week.

Perkins is producing with his partner Chris Ferguson for Phobos and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range. While plot details are currently under wraps, production is set to begin this fall in Vancouver.

“The Young People” is the first project under the first-look deal between Neon, Perkins and his production banner Phobos, which was inked in May. Neon and Perkins first partnered together in 2024 on “Longlegs,” which was the highest-grossing independent film of the year at $75 million domestically; closely followed by “The Monkey,” which marked Neon’s second biggest opening weekend at the box office. The two are also partnering on Perkins’ next film, “Keeper,” which Neon will release on Nov. 14.

Tung currently stars as the lead in Season 3 of Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” She recently wrapped production on the upcoming horror feature “Forbidden Fruits,” directed by Meredith Alloway, which is slated for theatrical release in 2026. On stage, she made her Broadway debut in “Hadestown” as Eurydice in a limited engagement in February 2024.

Parker most recently starred in Universal’s “How To Train Your Dragon” live-action remake as well as in Maude Apatow’s directorial debut, “Poetic License,” which is premiering at TIFF next week. Other credits include “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” Laura Chinn’s “Suncoast,” for which she won a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award, and the HBO series “The Last Of Us,” for which she was nominated for a 2024 BAFTA Television Award.

Tung is repped by CAA, Carissa Stewart, Narrative and Jackoway Austen Tyerman et al. Parker is repped by WME and Curtis Brown Group. Perkins is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.