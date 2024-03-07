Maya Rudolph is back and looking fabulous in the first trailer for “Loot” Season 2. And this time around, she’s not just dedicated to being a better person. She’s dedicated to giving her $120 billion to charity.

Last season ended with Molly (Rudolph) pledging to use her vast fortune to help others, and Season 2 picks up on that promise. Filled with gorgeous outfits and luxurious locations, the trailer shows Molly and her director Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) launching a new housing initiative, named Space for Everyone. But between not knowing the word for “meeting” and refusing to learn what a PDF is, turning this whim into a reality is going to be an uphill battle.

“I’m just afraid that all I’m every going to be is some rich guy’s ex-wife,” Molly says in the trailer.

“You’ve got a better head on your shoulders than people give you credit for. Everybody who works here knows that,” Arthur (Nat Faxon), the foundation’s divorce accountant, tells her. Watch the full trailer above.

The first two episodes in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ original will premiere globally on April 3. New episodes will then premiere on Wednesdays.

In addition to Molly’s charity exploits, Season 2 will follow this billionaire as she embarks on her own wellness journey to finally get over her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott). That means no new relationships with men … at least for now.

As for the rest of Molly’s staff, this season will see Sofia embracing her flirtatious side after meeting Molly’s architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) will continue to support each other both inside and outside of the workplace. As for Arthur, he’s on a quest to become more interesting.

The series, which was developed by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, also stars Meagen Fay and Stephanie Styles.

“Loot” first premiered in 2022 and has been likened to the separation and divorce of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. The first season was positively reviewed and currently has a 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.