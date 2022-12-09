In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.

The minute-long video sees Mayan confronting George about allegedly encouraging her mother to speak with her boss to enable her to leave work early, which he denies. “I would never gaslight you. Gas is way too expensive,” he says, completely misunderstanding the definition of the word in the most dad way possible.

The generational sitcom, which was just extended for a full first season of 22 episodes, follows a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez.

The semi-autobiographical show is NBC’s No. 1 comedy launch on its streamer, Peacock, and has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index among the major broadcast networks.

In addition to the Lopezes, the series stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal. Creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman. Mayan Lopez produces. “Lopez vs. Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.