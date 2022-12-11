Los Angeles Film Critics Awards: 2022 Winners List (Updating Live)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is meeting to select its annual awards. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

This year for the first time, the organization opted to make its acting categories gender-neutral, giving out two lead acting and two supporting acting awards without regard to its former actor and actress classifications. In the supporting category, the two winners were Dolly de Leon for “Triangle of Sadness” and Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Runners-up were Jessie Buckley from “Women Talking” and Brian Tyree Henry from “Causeway.”

Screenplay honors went to Todd Field for “Tár”, and Best Animation went to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

In the below-the-line categories, the critics gave Michal Dymek the cinematography award for his work on the Polish film “EO” and M.M. Keeravani the music award for the Indian epic “RRR.” Best editing went to Blair McClendon for “Aftersun,” and production design honors went to “Avatar: The Way of Water.” (The original “Avatar” was a runner-up in this category in 2009.)

The LAFCA consists of 67 Los Angeles-based film critics working in print and electronic media, including TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde. The group had originally planned to meet and vote in person, doing so in a member’s backyard because of COVID — but with the Los Angeles forecast calling for rain, the meeting became a virtual one for the third consecutive year.

Last year, three of the LAFCA winners went on to win the Oscar: “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion, “West Side Story” supporting actress Ariana DeBose and documentary “Summer of Soul.” Another six winners were nominated for Oscars but did not win.

The LAFCA’s best film winner has won the Oscar for Best Picture 11 times in the 48 years the organization has been giving out awards, including four times in the last 13 years: “The Hurt Locker” in 2009, “Spotlight” in 2015, “Moonlight” in 2016 and “Parasite” in 2019. Last year, for its best film of 2021, the critics chose Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” which won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film and was nominated for Best Picture.

Earlier in December, the New York Film Critics Circle gave its top award to Todd Field’s “Tár.”

In October, the organization voted its annual Career Achievement Award to French director Claire Denis. She and the other LAFCA winners will be celebrated at an awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

The 2021 Los Angeles Film Critics Association awards:

Best Film:

Runner-up:

Best Director:

Runner-up:

Best Lead Performance:

Runner-up:

Best Supporting Performance: Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness,” and Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runners-up: Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” and Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Best Screenplay: Todd Field, “Tár”

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Runner-up:



Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film:

Runner-up:

Best Animation: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best Cinematography: Michal Dymek, “EO”

Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope”

Best Editing: Blair McClendon, “Aftersun”

Runner-up: Monika Willi, “Tár”

Best Music/Score: M.M. Keeravani, “RRR”

Runner-up: Pawel Mykietyn, “EO”

Best Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter for “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

New Generation Award:

Douglas E. Edward Experimental Film Award: “De Humani Corporis Fabrica”

Career Achievement Award: Claire Denis