Noah Jupe, Jaeden Martell to Star in ‘Lost Boys’ Reboot for Warner Bros

Warner Bros. is prepping a remake of Joel Schumacher’s 1987 film “The Lost Boys” and has tapped Noah Jupe (“A Quiet Place”) and Jaeden Martell (“It”) to star.

Jonathan Entwistle (“The End of the F***ing World”) will direct the new, re-imagined “Lost Boys” film, and Randy McKinnon, who is also writing the “Static Shock” film for the studio, is working on the script.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is said to be set in the modern day.

Producing the film are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger via their Automatik banner. Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick will executive produce.

The cult horror comedy starred Jason Patric and Corey Haim and was the story of two brothers who move to a California beach town and discover that it’s a haven for vampires. The film made $32.3 million on a budget of $8.5 million and spawned two sequels from the 2000s (“Lost Boys: The Tribe” and “Lost Boys: The Thirst”) as well as two comic book series. The original also starred a who’s who of ’80s teen heartthrobs including Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter and Corey Feldman alongside Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes and Edward Herrmann.

Jupe most recently starred in “A Quiet Place Part II” and in Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move.” Jupe is known for the “It” horror films and from “Knives Out,” and he’ll next be seen in “Metal Lords” for Netflix.

Noah Jupe is represented by CAA, Grandview, The Artist Partnership, Hansen Jacabson. Jaeden Martell is represented by CAA, Dayton-Milrad-Cho, Jackoway Austen. Randy McKinnon and Jonathan Entwistle are both represented by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen.

THR first reported the news.