Lou Dobbs, Conservative Pundit for CNN and Fox, Dies at 78

Lou Dobbs, political commentator and anchor, died at 78.

Former president Donald Trump announced the death of the former CNN and Fox anchor in a post to Truth Social Thursday.

The conservative pundit started at CNN in 1980 as a reporter and a network vice president. He moved his talents to in front of the camera and hosted “Lou Dobbs Tonight” from 2003 to 2009. After resigning from CNN in 2009, Dobbs moved the show to Fox Business, where he hosted “Lou Dobbs Tonight” for ten years until it was cancelled in 2021.

Dobbs has been highly accoladed for his work as a journalist, winning a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2005. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on “Exporting America” in 2004.

He received a Peabody Award for his coverage of the 1987 stock market crash, and in 1990 he was awarded the Luminary Award by the Business Journalism Review for his groundbreaking business reporting in the 80s.

Dobbs was a staunch Trump supporter and was one of the three Fox hosts named in the $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit over Smartmatic voting systems. He was also among the hosts named in the Dominion lawsuit for broadcasting false statements about the company’s voting machines.

He is survived by his wife Debi Lee Segura, a former CNN sports anchor, and their four children.

More to come…