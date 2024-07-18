Lou Dobbs, Conservative Pundit for CNN and Fox, Dies at 78

Obits

Former president Donald Trump shared the news on Truth Social Thursday: “He understood the world”

Fox anchor Lou Dobbs on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in 2019
Fox anchor Lou Dobbs on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in 2019 (Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lou Dobbs, political commentator and anchor, died at 78.

Former president Donald Trump announced the death of the former CNN and Fox anchor in a post to Truth Social Thursday.

The conservative pundit started at CNN in 1980 as a reporter and a network vice president. He moved his talents to in front of the camera and hosted “Lou Dobbs Tonight” from 2003 to 2009. After resigning from CNN in 2009, Dobbs moved the show to Fox Business, where he hosted “Lou Dobbs Tonight” for ten years until it was cancelled in 2021.

Dobbs has been highly accoladed for his work as a journalist, winning a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2005. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on “Exporting America” in 2004.

He received a Peabody Award for his coverage of the 1987 stock market crash, and in 1990 he was awarded the Luminary Award by the Business Journalism Review for his groundbreaking business reporting in the 80s.

Dobbs was a staunch Trump supporter and was one of the three Fox hosts named in the $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit over Smartmatic voting systems. He was also among the hosts named in the Dominion lawsuit for broadcasting false statements about the company’s voting machines.

He is survived by his wife Debi Lee Segura, a former CNN sports anchor, and their four children.

More to come…

A view of the convention floor before the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Read Next
RNC Night 1 Draws 18.13 Million Viewers

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.