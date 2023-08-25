You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Viewership for VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5 premiere was up 70% in delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

After three days of viewing, the debut episode scored a 0.49 in the key cable demographic among adults 18-49 — up from its live-plus-same-day rating of 0.29 — according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures. While the Monday, Aug. 14 premiere scored a 1.92 share (or the percentage of adults 18-49 tuning in to MTV during primetime as compared to other cable channels) on debut day, the episode logged a 3.27 share after three days of viewing.

Picking up after a year of life-altering upheavals, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” follows the cast of industry staples and up-and-comers “with spicy relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and jaw-dropping personal evolutions,” per the official logline.

Following the show’s successful debut, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” cast members Ray J, Princess Love, and Bobby Lytes will be featured on VH1’s “Reclaim Your Vote” special. Hosted by political strategist and commentator Angela Rye, the cast will be joined by political expert Alencia Johnson on a panel to discuss the topics facing Black communities ahead of the upcoming 2023 and 2024 elections.

Featuring talent like Miami Tip, Joy Young and Vonshae, Supa Cindy and the Hollywood Twins, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” stars Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Eliza Reign, Florence El Luche, Princess Love, Ray J, Safaree, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy, Trina, and Zoey Brinxx.

EPs for the series include Mona Scott-Young, who executive producers for Monami Productions, as well as Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Brian Schornak and Eric Cyphers for Antoinette Media. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Daniel Blau Rogge, and Paula Aranda executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios while Tiffany Lea Williams EPs for BET Media Group.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.