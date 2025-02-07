‘Love Hurts’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Action Film?

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, and to celebrate, “Love Hurts” is now in theaters. And you’re definitely familiar with its cast.
The film centers on realtor Marvin Gable, who loves his job and very ordinary life. But when he suddenly gets an unexpectedly valentine from his crazy ex-girlfriend, he gets ripped back into his old life — one of violence and crime.
We won’t get into spoilers, we’re just running down the basics of the “Love Hurts” cast and where you’ve seen them before.
Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan)
“Love Hurts” marks Ke Huy Quan’s first-ever leading role, as realtor Marvin Gable. It also marks his first film role since his Oscar-winning turn in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Of course, you might also recognize him from “The Goonies” or “Indiana Jones.”
Rose Carlisle (Ariana DeBose)
Rose Carlisle is Marvin’s longtime love, even if they could never be together when they actually worked together. She’s played by Ariana DeBose, best known for her Oscar-winning turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”
Ashley (Lio Tipton)
Ashley is Marvin’s faithful, if a bit beaten down assistant, who happens to fall in love with an assassin. She’s played by Lio Tipton, who you’ll likely recognize from films like “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Warm Bodies.”
The Raven (Mustafa Shakir)
The Raven is one of Knuckles’ henchmen, named perhaps obviously because he’s both a poet and his weapon of choice is blades that look like feathers. He’s played by “Luke Cage” and “Ghosted” actor Mustafa Shakir.
Knuckles (Daniel Wu)
Knuckles is Marvin’s brother, and a criminal kingpin. He’s played by Daniel Wu, who’s starred in series including “Westworld,” “American Born Chinese” and “Into the Badlands.”
Merlo (Cam Gigandet)
Merlo is Knuckles’ number two, who breaks the crime lord’s number one rule. You’ll recognize Merlo as Cam Gigandet, who’s best known for films including “Twilight,” “Easy A,” “Violent Night” and more.
King (Marshawn Lynch)
King is one of Knuckles’ henchmen sent to find Marvin. He’s played by former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, though you might recognize him as an actor from “Bottoms” or episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Murderville.”
Otis (André Eriksen)
Otis and King are a team, but unfortunately, Otis is working through some marital problems, so he’s not as focused as normal. He’s played by André Eriksen, who also appeared in “Violent Night,” as well as episodes of “Vikings” and more.
Kippy (Rhys Darby)
Kippy is the old bookkeeper for Knuckles, and was a key piece in Rose and Merlo’s plan. He’s played by Rhys Darby, who you might recognize from “Yes Man,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Our Flag Means Death” and a ton more.
Cliff (Sean Astin)
As promised, there is a “Goonies” reunion in here. Sean Astin reunites with Ke Huy Quan, playing his boss Cliff in “Love Hurts.” Fans will also recognize Astin from “Stranger Things” and, of course, the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.
Jeff Zaks (Drew Scott)
In one of the more unexpected stunt castings, Marvin’s rival realtor Jeff Zaks is played by Drew Scott. Yes, one half of the “Property Brothers,” Drew Scott.