‘Love Hurts’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Action Film?

Yes, there’s a “Goonies” reunion

Ke Huy Quan in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)
Ke Huy Quan in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, and to celebrate, “Love Hurts” is now in theaters. And you’re definitely familiar with its cast.

The film centers on realtor Marvin Gable, who loves his job and very ordinary life. But when he suddenly gets an unexpectedly valentine from his crazy ex-girlfriend, he gets ripped back into his old life — one of violence and crime.

We won’t get into spoilers, we’re just running down the basics of the “Love Hurts” cast and where you’ve seen them before.

"Love Hurts" (Credit: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)
“Love Hurts” (Credit: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)

Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan)

“Love Hurts” marks Ke Huy Quan’s first-ever leading role, as realtor Marvin Gable. It also marks his first film role since his Oscar-winning turn in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Of course, you might also recognize him from “The Goonies” or “Indiana Jones.”

Ariana DeBose as Rose Carlisle in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)
Ariana DeBose as Rose Carlisle in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)

Rose Carlisle (Ariana DeBose)

Rose Carlisle is Marvin’s longtime love, even if they could never be together when they actually worked together. She’s played by Ariana DeBose, best known for her Oscar-winning turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

Lio Tipton in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)
Lio Tipton in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)

Ashley (Lio Tipton)

Ashley is Marvin’s faithful, if a bit beaten down assistant, who happens to fall in love with an assassin. She’s played by Lio Tipton, who you’ll likely recognize from films like “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Warm Bodies.”

"Love Jones" (New Line Cinema)
Read Next
12 Great Black Romance Movies to Watch for Valentine's Day
Mustafa Shakir in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)
Mustafa Shakir in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)

The Raven (Mustafa Shakir)

The Raven is one of Knuckles’ henchmen, named perhaps obviously because he’s both a poet and his weapon of choice is blades that look like feathers. He’s played by “Luke Cage” and “Ghosted” actor Mustafa Shakir.

Daniel Wu in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)
Daniel Wu in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)

Knuckles (Daniel Wu)

Knuckles is Marvin’s brother, and a criminal kingpin. He’s played by Daniel Wu, who’s starred in series including “Westworld,” “American Born Chinese” and “Into the Badlands.”

Cam Gigandet in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)
Cam Gigandet in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)

Merlo (Cam Gigandet)

Merlo is Knuckles’ number two, who breaks the crime lord’s number one rule. You’ll recognize Merlo as Cam Gigandet, who’s best known for films including “Twilight,” “Easy A,” “Violent Night” and more.

Marshawn Lynch in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)
Marshawn Lynch in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)

King (Marshawn Lynch)

King is one of Knuckles’ henchmen sent to find Marvin. He’s played by former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, though you might recognize him as an actor from “Bottoms” or episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Murderville.”

André Eriksen in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)
André Eriksen in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)

Otis (André Eriksen)

Otis and King are a team, but unfortunately, Otis is working through some marital problems, so he’s not as focused as normal. He’s played by André Eriksen, who also appeared in “Violent Night,” as well as episodes of “Vikings” and more.

Rhys Darby as Kippy in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)
Rhys Darby as Kippy in Love Hurts (Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)

Kippy (Rhys Darby)

Kippy is the old bookkeeper for Knuckles, and was a key piece in Rose and Merlo’s plan. He’s played by Rhys Darby, who you might recognize from “Yes Man,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Our Flag Means Death” and a ton more.

Sean Astin at the SAG AFTRA Strike July 19
Sean Astin at the SAG AFTRA Strike July 19 (Getty Images)

Cliff (Sean Astin)

As promised, there is a “Goonies” reunion in here. Sean Astin reunites with Ke Huy Quan, playing his boss Cliff in “Love Hurts.” Fans will also recognize Astin from “Stranger Things” and, of course, the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.

Drew Scott as Jeff Zaks in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)
Drew Scott as Jeff Zaks in Love Hurts (Universal Pictures)

Jeff Zaks (Drew Scott)

In one of the more unexpected stunt castings, Marvin’s rival realtor Jeff Zaks is played by Drew Scott. Yes, one half of the “Property Brothers,” Drew Scott.

walton-goggins-super-bowl
Read Next
The Best 2025 Super Bowl Commercials That You Can Watch Now

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments