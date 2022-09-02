‘Love in the Villa': Kat Graham and Tom Hopper Admit They ‘Cracked’ a Few Crew Members During That Food Fight (Video)

With any good rom-com comes some good rom-com tropes: enemies to lovers, there’s only one bed, a misinterpreted proposal seen from a distance, etc. “Love in the Villa” has them all — plus a food fight. But that food fight definitely got a little out of hand on set, according to the movie’s stars Kat Graham and Tom Hopper.

The movie, released on Netflix on Thursday, follows Julie (Graham) and Charlie (Hopper) as they take a trip to Verona. Of course, that trip doesn’t happen together. Charlie is there for work, while Julie is supposed to be there with her boyfriend. Alas, that boyfriend dumps her just before the trip, but still, she decides to go on her own. And that was something Graham loved about the character.

“She needed that villa,” Graham explained to TheWrap. “It wasn’t just some vacation that she was just going to enjoy some me-time. She was going to cancel everything altogether, but she’s trying to prove to herself that, ‘you know what, I’m gonna have a good time, I’m gonna have a good life, and even if everything falls apart, I still got me and this guy’s not going to take that away from me!’ So I think that that was really, really fun to play.”

When Julie arrives though, she finds Charlie in the villa she booked for the week. He booked through one app, she booked through another, and now there’s no solution but for them to share it. And so begins their, well, love in the villa — sort of.

It’s not immediate butterflies and longing glances between the two. Prank wars come first, as they each try to force each other out of the room. Eventually, it erupts into an all-out food fight, with Julie hurling a brick of cheese, a plate of pasta and more at Charlie, which somehow, he skillfully dodges.

“Yeah, I did dodge your cheese. I mean, that is actually the easiest one because a nice steady, heavy block,” Hopper joked with TheWrap. “So it’s dodging like a dodgeball. The hardest would be the pasta, because it spreads like a shotgun.”

In fact, Hopper recalls that Graham definitely did crack a few cameramen when they filmed that scene.

“They were fine!” Graham reassured with a laugh. “But I did hear a couple of like, ‘Ow! Ow! ….Ow.'”

Hopper likened the final results to a game of paintball, saying the crew might’ve “had little ring bruises at the end of it.” To be clear, Graham added that the food fight was mostly choreographed, so the crew knew what was coming. But the actress also admitted that she and Hopper took full advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

“We choreographed enough, where we weren’t injuring each other, but we were doing it,” Graham said. “It’s a full food fight.”

You can watch TheWrap’s full conversation with Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in the video above. “Love in the Villa” is now streaming on Netflix.