‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Cast Guide | Photos

“Love Is Blind” is back for another season, and this time the Netflix reality dating show is headed to the nation’s capital.

Returning for its seventh season, “Love Is Blind” will welcome singles from across the Washington, D.C., area, with several consultants among the contestants ready to find their forever match. This season will also feature singles in sales, real estate and marketing, among other sectors.

The first six episodes of “Love Is Blind” Season 7 drop on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with Episodes 7-9 debuting on Oct. 9 and Episodes 10 & 11 dropping on Oct. 16 before Netflix releases the finale on Oct. 23.

For the full lowdown on this season’s singles and their occupations, keep on reading.

Adam Rose/Netflix

Alexandra

Age: 33

Occupation: Producer

Adam Rose/Netflix

Ally

Age: 31

Occupation: Master Aesthetician

Adam Rose/Netflix

Ashley A.

Age: 32

Occupation: Marketing Director

Adam Rose/Netflix

Ashley W.

Age: 32

Occupation: Health and Wellness Educator

Adam Rose/Netflix

Bohdan

Age: 36

Occupation: Tech Sales

Adam Rose/Netflix

Brittany

Age: 33

Occupation: Esthetician

Adam Rose/Netflix

David

Age: 29

Occupation: Program Manager

Adam Rose/Netflix

Dylan

Age: 30

Occupation: Realtor/Artist

Adam Rose/Netflix

Garrett

Age: 33

Occupation: Quantum Physicist

Adam Rose/Netflix

Hannah

Age: 27

Occupation: Medical Device Sales

Adam Rose/Netflix

Jason D.

Age: 30

Occupation: Loan Officer

Adam Rose/Netflix

Jenny

Age: 31

Occupation: Account Training Coordinator

Adam Rose/Netflix

Katie B.

Age: 36

Occupation: Sports Marketing Manager

Adam Rose/Netflix

Leo

Age: 31

Occupation: Art Dealer

Adam Rose/Netflix

Marissa

Age: 32

Occupation: Lawyer

Adam Rose/Netflix

Monica

Age: 37

Occupation: Sales Executive

Adam Rose/Netflix

Morgan M.

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales Team Lead

Adam Rose/Netflix

Nick D.

Age: 29

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Adam Rose/Netflix

Nick P.

Age: 31

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

Adam Rose/Netflix

Nina

Age: 32

Occupation: Journalist

Adam Rose/Netflix

Perry

Age: 31

Occupation: Realtor

Adam Rose/Netflix

Ramses

Age: 35

Occupation: Program Associate at Justice Reform Nonprofit

Adam Rose/Netflix

Raymond

Age: 33

Occupation: Consultant

Adam Rose/Netflix

Stephen

Age: 34

Occupation: Electrician

Adam Rose/Netflix

Tamar

Age: 33

Occupation: Video Editor & 2D Animator

Adam Rose/Netflix

Tara

Age: 29

Occupation: Senior Marketing Manager

Adam Rose/Netflix

Taylor

Age: 30

Occupation: Clean Energy Policy Consultant

Adam Rose/Netflix

Tim

Age: 33

Occupation: Web Content Strategist

Adam Rose/Netflix

Tyler

Age: 34

Occupation: Account Manager

