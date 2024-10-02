‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Cast Guide | Photos

“Love Is Blind” is back for another season, and this time the Netflix reality dating show is headed to the nation’s capital.

Returning for its seventh season, “Love Is Blind” will welcome singles from across the Washington, D.C., area, with several consultants among the contestants ready to find their forever match. This season will also feature singles in sales, real estate and marketing, among other sectors.

The first six episodes of “Love Is Blind” Season 7 drop on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with Episodes 7-9 debuting on Oct. 9 and Episodes 10 & 11 dropping on Oct. 16 before Netflix releases the finale on Oct. 23.

For the full lowdown on this season’s singles and their occupations, keep on reading.