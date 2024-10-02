‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Cast Guide | Photos

“Love Is Blind” is back for another season, and this time the Netflix reality dating show is headed to the nation’s capital.
Returning for its seventh season, “Love Is Blind” will welcome singles from across the Washington, D.C., area, with several consultants among the contestants ready to find their forever match. This season will also feature singles in sales, real estate and marketing, among other sectors.
The first six episodes of “Love Is Blind” Season 7 drop on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with Episodes 7-9 debuting on Oct. 9 and Episodes 10 & 11 dropping on Oct. 16 before Netflix releases the finale on Oct. 23.
For the full lowdown on this season’s singles and their occupations, keep on reading.
Alexandra
Age: 33
Occupation: Producer
Ally
Age: 31
Occupation: Master Aesthetician
Ashley A.
Age: 32
Occupation: Marketing Director
Ashley W.
Age: 32
Occupation: Health and Wellness Educator
Bohdan
Age: 36
Occupation: Tech Sales
Brittany
Age: 33
Occupation: Esthetician
David
Age: 29
Occupation: Program Manager
Dylan
Age: 30
Occupation: Realtor/Artist
Garrett
Age: 33
Occupation: Quantum Physicist
Hannah
Age: 27
Occupation: Medical Device Sales
Jason D.
Age: 30
Occupation: Loan Officer
Jenny
Age: 31
Occupation: Account Training Coordinator
Katie B.
Age: 36
Occupation: Sports Marketing Manager
Leo
Age: 31
Occupation: Art Dealer
Marissa
Age: 32
Occupation: Lawyer
Monica
Age: 37
Occupation: Sales Executive
Morgan M.
Age: 33
Occupation: Sales Team Lead
Nick D.
Age: 29
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Nick P.
Age: 31
Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
Nina
Age: 32
Occupation: Journalist
Perry
Age: 31
Occupation: Realtor
Ramses
Age: 35
Occupation: Program Associate at Justice Reform Nonprofit
Raymond
Age: 33
Occupation: Consultant
Stephen
Age: 34
Occupation: Electrician
Tamar
Age: 33
Occupation: Video Editor & 2D Animator
Tara
Age: 29
Occupation: Senior Marketing Manager
Taylor
Age: 30
Occupation: Clean Energy Policy Consultant
Tim
Age: 33
Occupation: Web Content Strategist
Tyler
Age: 34
Occupation: Account Manager
