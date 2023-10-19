The official trailer for “Love Island Games” is finally here, and we can’t wait to see the cheeky challenges and deception stirred up by the Peacock spin-off series.

“For the first time ever, we’re bringing together an international all-star cast of ex-islanders ready for some healthy competition and a second chance at love,” host Maya Jama said in the trailer. “Things are gonna be very different this time around. The challenges will determine everything, and ultimately which couple gets $100,000.”

Bringing together U.S., U.K. and Australian islanders across the “Love Island” franchise to a Fiji villa, the new format mixes dating and games as ex-islanders pair up and compete to become the champions of the “Love Island Games.” With the sizable prize fund on the line, the contestants’ motives for coupling up for challenges might differ.

“I’m ready to win this thing,” “Love Island U.S.” Season 4 winner Zeta Morrison said, echoing the sentiments of “Love Island U.K.” Season 4 alum Jack Fowler, who says in the trailer, “Winners win, and I’m a winner.”

Meanwhile, “Love Island U.K.” Season 7 islander Liberty Poole is “here for love,” declaring she’s ready to “find someone.”

As can be expected with any “Love Island” iteration, twists and turns are all around, including an unexpected arrival.

“Are you sh—ting me?” U.S Season 2 alum Cely Vazquez said. “Y’all really brought my ex in?”

You can watch the full trailer above.

Jama reprises her hosting duties on “Love Island Games” from “Love Island U.K.,” where she has served as a host since Season 9. Likewise, comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates “Love Island U.K.” and “Love Island U.S.” will return to narrate the new series.

Hailing from ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, the series is inspired by a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment, which is distributed by ITV Studios.

Executive producers for “Love Island Games” include David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani, Sophie Bush, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

“Love Island Games” premieres Nov. 1, with new episodes dropping six days per week on Peacock.