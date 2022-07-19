“Love Island" Season 4 will bring in a rotation of hopeful singles into the villa for the next two months.
After three seasons on CBS, "Love Island: USA" has moved over to the streaming service Peacock, with a new host, Sarah Hyland, and new narrator, Iain Stirling, to welcome a new batch of men and women looking for love. Meet the first round of contestants right here.
"Love Island: USA" Season 4 premieres on Peacock six nights a week beginning July 19.
*New contestants will be added to this gallery accordingly.
Isaiah (21) is one of the villa's youngest contestants this season. He's someone who looks for a woman "with spice" and some good hygiene.
Felipe (32), the Brazilian model, says he's a mama's boy and is looking for a girl who's honest.
Timmy (28) is looking for his "baby boo" a.k.a. a woman who is driven – and has clean fingernails.
Andy (23) considers himself a heartbreaker. But this time around, he's searching for a love that lasts.
Jesse (27) "the most caring man in the world," is looking to find a woman who is as generous as he is.
Zeta (29) is a native Londer who's joined the villa to find her husband — even if that means scaring some of the guys away.
Sydney (22) hates drama and, because a few not-so-honest guys speckle her past, is looking for a man she can trust.
Courtney (24) has joined the villa "to find that true genuine connection" with a guy who also believes in aliens.
Serenti (28), a New Orleans bartender, wants to fall in love with a guy who also has a sense of humor and is adventerous.
Deb (26) says she's looking forward to making out with as many boys in the villa as possible – and if she doesn't land a relationship, she'll have to become a nun.