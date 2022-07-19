We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Love Island: USA’ Cast – Meet the Villa’s Season 4 Contestants (Photos)

Peacock’s U.S. adaption of the dating series looks to be its steamiest season yet

| July 19, 2022 @ 12:31 PM

“Love Island" Season 4 will bring in a rotation of hopeful singles into the villa for the next two months.

After three seasons on CBS, "Love Island: USA" has moved over to the streaming service Peacock, with a new host, Sarah Hyland, and new narrator, Iain Stirling, to welcome a new batch of men and women looking for love. Meet the first round of contestants right here.

"Love Island: USA" Season 4 premieres on Peacock six nights a week beginning July 19.

*New contestants will be added to this gallery accordingly.

Isaiah (21) is one of the villa's youngest contestants this season. He's someone who looks for a woman "with spice" and some good hygiene.

Felipe (32), the Brazilian model, says he's a mama's boy and is looking for a girl who's honest.

Timmy (28) is looking for his "baby boo" a.k.a. a woman who is driven –  and has clean fingernails.

Andy (23) considers himself a heartbreaker. But this time around, he's searching for a love that lasts. 

Jesse (27) "the most caring man in the world," is looking to find a woman who is as generous as he is.

Zeta (29) is a native Londer who's joined the villa to find her husband — even if that means scaring some of the guys away.

Sydney (22) hates drama and, because a few not-so-honest guys speckle her past, is looking for a man she can trust.

Courtney (24) has joined the villa "to find that true genuine connection" with a guy who also believes in aliens.

Serenti (28), a New Orleans bartender, wants to fall in love with a guy who also has a sense of humor and is adventerous.  

Deb (26) says she's looking forward to making out with as many boys in the villa as possible – and if she doesn't land a relationship, she'll have to become a nun.

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP