‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Is the Finale?

After a viral season last year, “Love Island USA” has returned to Fiji for another summer of love. This season 10 Islanders entered the Villa, coupled up and strapped in for a summer fling like no other.

As the competition continues, new Bombshells drop into the Villa, breaking up couples and stirring up drama. The Islanders are not only there to find love and get a nice tan, though. The winning couple will take home $100,000.

Ariana Madix returned to the franchise to host Season 7 after a successful first season last summer, which scored the largest viewership the American spinoff had seen.

For more details on how to watch the finale of “Love Island USA” Season 7, keep reading:

When do new episodes of “Love Island USA” premiere?

“Love Island USA” is new everyday except Wednesdays. The episodes air at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. “Love Island: Aftersun” episodes are released on Saturdays.

Where can I watch “Love Island USA”?

The reality competition seires is available to stream only on Peacock.

Check out the full “Love Island USA” Season 7 release schedule below,

Sunday: New episode of “Love Island USA”

Monday: New episode of "Love Island USA"

Tuesday: New episode of "Love Island USA"

Wednesday: No new episode of "Love Island USA"

Thursday: New episode of "Love Island USA"

Friday: New episode of "Love Island USA"

New episode of “Love Island USA” Saturday: New episode of “Love Island: Aftersun”

When is the finale?

After six weeks and 36 episodes, “Love Island USA” will come to a close on Sunday, July 13.

Who hosts the show?

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Ariana Madix hosts the dating competition series.

Who stars on the show?

The Love Island Villa has a high turnover rate, so Islanders can be dumped at any time. This season, though, 10 Islanders kicked off the season together: Ace, Austin, Bell-A, Chelly, Huda, Jeremiah, Nic, Olandria, Taylor and Yulissa.

Meet the Islanders: