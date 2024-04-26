Now you can take a little bit of “Love Lies Bleeding” home with you.

Rose Glass’ electrifying sophomore feature, starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian, is getting a new line of in-universe merchandise from A24. (The film also makes its debut on digital platforms today.)

There are two T-shirts in different colorways, gym socks and an ashtray (hey, the movie takes place in the 1980s). All are emblazoned with the logo for Crater Gym, the gym where Stewart works in the movie (and where O’Brian works out).

Online Ceramics and A24 partnered on an earlier “Love Lies Bleeding” drop that quickly sold out; the studio and the Los Angeles-based clothing company have collaborated many times in the past, on limited edititon capsule collections celebrating everything from “Midsommar” to “The Lighthouse” to “Uncut Gems.” This collection was exclusively A24-produced.

In “Love Lies Bleeding,” Stewart’s Lou falls in love with O’Brian’s bodybuilder Jackie and they start a love affair that could unravel both of their lives, especially when O’Brian starts to work for Lou’s vicious, criminal father (played with scaly menace by Ed Harris). Punctuated by moments of shocking violence – the crowd during its inaugural screening at Sundance earlier this year went nuts – “Love Lies Bleeding” is a one-of-a-kind experience, deserving of one-of-a-kind merchandise.

You can get these items on A24’s official website starting at noon ET/9 am PT. The shirt is $40, the gym socks are $14 and the ashtray is $18. But you can bundle all three for $60.