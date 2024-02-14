‘Madame Web’: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

At this point, it’s pretty well become a grand tradition for superhero films to have a scene or two during and/or after the credits roll. And, if you’re here, that means you’re wondering if “Madame Web” follows in that tradition. Well, we do indeed have the answer for you.

“Madame Web” tells the story of Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson) as she develops the power to see the future, and is basically thrust into a found family she must protect with those powers. Because, thanks to her visions, she learns that three young women are being hunted down by a masked man who’s hoping to kill them now before they kill him in the future.

These three women are Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor). Each of them are destined to get powers of their own, turning them into famous spider-heroes first introduced in the “Spider-Man” comics.

Of course, given that there’s so many possible connections to the Spider-Verses that Sony has already set up on-screen, you might be wondering if a post-credits scene officially establishes how “Madame Web” ties in.

Well, the answer is no. In fact, there’s no post-credits scene in “Madame Web” at all.

Though the movie does end with a glimpse of the future for all of the women, thus leaving an avenue open should Sony decide to try and attempt a sequel on the film, “Madame Web” doesn’t contain any extra scenes to set that up officially.

Director SJ Clarkson explained the decision to THR: “My father always used to say, ‘If you have to say something, stand up, speak up and then shut up.’ So when I got to the end credits, I felt that we’d said everything we needed to say in the film. It’s up to whatever is next to take on the button.”

So technically, you can leave once the credits rolls without missing anything (though this writer would always argue that the people whose names are in the credits deserve to be seen anyway).