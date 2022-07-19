The release date for “Madame Web” has been pushed back three months from summer to fall 2023, Sony announced Tuesday.

Originally slated for July 7, 2023, the Marvel film will now debut on Oct. 6 of next year.

Dakota Johnson leads an all-star cast of female talent that includes Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim, as well as the recently announced Adam Scott. S.J. Clarkson will direct, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing a script based on the character created by Denny O. Neil and John Romita Jr.

The “Madame Web” comics center around a precognitive mutant and clairvoyant named Cassandra Webb. The film will dive into the backstory of the now-elderly Webb, connected to a life support system that takes the shape of a spider’s web, and how she came to develop the psychic abilities that grant her access to the spider world.

In joining “Morbius” and “Venom,” “Madame Web” becomes the Sony Pictures Marvel Universe’s first franchise led by a female character. Before the film hits theaters next fall, the studio will release “Kraven the Hunter” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in January 2023. The Bad Bunny–starring “El Muerto” is set for January of the following year.