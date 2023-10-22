Madonna Tells Fans ‘It’s a F—Ing Miracle I’m Here Right Now’ During Belgium Set

Madonna took to the stage last night in Belgium and opened up to the audience about surviving a bacterial infection this summer. In her first public comments about the experience, she said, “It’s a f—ing miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me, she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.’”

A fan who attended the show shared several videos of the singer’s speech on Twitter. Andie Dyer tweeted, “Madonna put on an incredible show last night. She said she wasn’t feeling well. It’s hard not to wonder if she’s really not well though, pushing through with the tour so soon after her illness. I hope she and her business people are taking good care of her.”

pic.twitter.com/FtboL4oqwD — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) October 22, 2023

Madonna added, “I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part but how lonely she must have felt being in hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live. And I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that.”

“I must tell you that I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support,” she said.

In June, Madonna’s manager Guy Osears released a statement that explained the singer had to postpone her “Celebration” tour dates because she was hospitalized. His statement read, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he added.

A month later, Madonna returned to Instagram and updated her fans on her health. She wrote in a post, “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

Two days later, the singer posted a photo of herself and her daughter Lourdes and explained, “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.”

By mid-August, the singer had announced that her postponed shows would be rescheduled for 2024.