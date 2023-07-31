Madonna Says She’s ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ as She Reflects on Health Scare: ‘Thank You to All My Angels’

Madonna has shared a health update one month after her multi-day stay hospitalization, saying that she is “lucky to be alive” after a bacterial infection forced her to postpone her tour.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving … But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.

So did the love and support from my friends.”

The “Material Girl” singer also shouted out the special gift she received from her manager Guy Oseary: a “polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.” Madonna called the photo a “perfect triangle of brilliance,” and noted that the artist touched “so many lives including [her] own.”

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” the singer continued, thanking Oseary for the present.

Madonna’s reflection comes just days after the 64-year-old shared a video of herself dancing in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her debut album, “Lucky Star.”

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

In June, Madonna was hospitalized for a rare bacterial infection, prompting her to postpone the North American leg of her seven-month Celebration world tour. Originally scheduled to run from July 2023 to January 2024, the tour is now scheduled to start on Oct. 14, kicking off at The O2 arena in London.

“Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!” Madonna concluded in the social media post.