Madonna Reschedules ‘Celebration’ Tour Dates After Bacterial Scare

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour regained some momentum Tuesday with Live Nation confirming newly rescheduled dates.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

A Sept. 7 show has been moved back to April 2024 at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena, and two more shows, originally set for Sept. 9-10, will now be April 6-7, 2024.

Just Announced⚡ Madonna Reveals Rescheduled Dates for The Celebration Tour! The Celebration Tour will come to:



🪩 @AmalieArena 4/4/24, resch from 9/7/23

🪩 @KaseyaCenter 4/6 & 4/7/24, resch from 9/9 & 9/10/23



All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. pic.twitter.com/SrlidOL1rW — Live Nation (@LiveNation) August 15, 2023

The “Ray of Light” singer will kick off the European leg of the tour in October with shows at the O2 in London. Originally, her career-spanning tour was set to start in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15, but those plans were put on pause when Madonna developed a series bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in June.

The 64-year-old performer was admitted to the hospital two weeks before the original start date of the seven-month tour.

Her longtime manager Guy OSeary posted the news of Madonna’s hospitalization in June.

A month later, Madonna posted a video to Instagram to give fans an update on her health.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!” the iconic singer wrote in the post, which also celebrated the 40th anniversary of her debut album, “Lucky Star.”

Two days later, the “Material Girl” singer posted another update.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post. “As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving … But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.

So did the love and support from my friends.”

She also detailed a gift sent to her by Oseary, “polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.” She called the present a “perfect triangle of excellence.”