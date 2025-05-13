Mads Mikkelsen to Star in Lee Smith’s Directorial Debut ‘Sirius’ for Neon Label Decal

Mads Mikkelsen will star in the feature directorial debut of Oscar-winning editor Lee Smith, “Sirius.” The thriller will be released wide domestically through Decal, a Neon label that distributes third-party films, marking Decal’s first wide release as it ramps up its acquisition and distribution efforts.

Written by Tony Mosher (“Mechanic: Resurrection”), “Sirius” is described as a gripping Arctic action-thriller inspired by the real-life Sirius Patrol, the Danish special forces unit charged with defending Greenland’s 8,700-mile frozen coastline.

Pascal Degove and Matt Williams will produce for Future Artists Entertainment and Deborah Acoca will executive produce.

Smith is a renowned film editor whose work includes “Interstellar,” “The Dark Knight,” “Dunkirk,” “1917” and “The Truman Show.” He won his Oscar for editing Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

Mikkelsen is represented by UTA, Art Management, and Viewpoint. Smith is represented by Gersh. Mosher is represented by Gersh, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson, LLP.