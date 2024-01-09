‘Maestro’ Cinematographer Matthew Libatique to Receive AFI’s Franklin J. Schaffner Medal

Matthew Libatique, whose work can currently be seen in Netflix’s “Maestro,” will be the honoree at this year’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony for the Franklin J. Schaffner Medal, which recognizes the extraordinary creative talents of AFI Conservatory Alumni. The award will be presented at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre on April 27, which will honor the career of Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

Past recipients of this award are Lesli Linka Glatter, Siân Heder, Patty Jenkins, Janusz Kamiński, Mimi Leder, David Lynch, Terrence Malick, Melina Matsoukas, Rachel Morrison, and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, who happens to be Libatique’s longtime collaborator, on films such as “Requiem for a Dream,” “The Fountain,” “Noah,” and “Black Swan,” the latter of which earned Libatique his first Academy Award nomination for best cinematography.

“Matthew Libatique is one of our generation’s defining voices in the art of visual

storytelling,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “Now, AFI is honored to shine the light upon on him – celebrating his impact on the art form and the pride he brings us as a graduate of the AFI Conservatory.”

Libatique previously collaborated with actor-writer-director Bradley Cooper on 2018’s “A Star is Born,” which netted the director of photography his second Oscar nomination. His work on “Maestro,” which innovatively combines different aspect ratios and a mix of color and black-and-white visuals, is widely expected to garner him a third nod.

Libatique’s other recent work includes “Don’t Worry Darling,” “The Prom,” “The Whale” and “Birds of Prey.”

The air dates for the televised special on TNT and TCM will be announced

at a later date. This will mark the ninth time the special will air on TNT.