Magnolia Pictures announced on Thursday that they had acquired of North American rights to “Immediate Family,” director Denny Tedesco’s follow-up to his 2008 documentary “The Wrecking Crew,” which was also released by Magnolia.

While “The Wrecking Crew” followed the first wave of studio musicians in the 1960s, “Immediate Family” picks up where that film left off and highlights the talents of session musicians from the ’70s, with commentary from music legends Carole King, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Keith Richards, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett and Phil Collins.

“Denny Tedesco has given us another extremely entertaining glimpse behind the musical curtain of some of the most memorable songs of our time,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley in a statement. “The musical talent of these studio players is rivaled by their incredibly engaging personalities and hilarious stories.”

“Immediate Family” tracks the rise and collaborations of session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, and Waddy Wachtel, highlighting their record of hit-making and their partnerships. Their friendship, forged on the road and in studios, is also presented — through intimate interviews, as well as the memories of some of rock’s most iconic voices.

“I’m so happy to be working with the Magnolia team again for my follow-up to ‘The Wrecking Crew,’” said Tedesco. “It’s such a comfortable place to be, it feels like coming home. When ‘The Wrecking Crew’ was released, it went beyond all of our expectations and continues to find new fans even today. I look forward to the same experience with ‘Immediate Family.’”

“Immediate Family” is a Pfonetic, Jammcard Films, Wrecking Crew production, in association with Wet Paws Media, Submarine Entertainment, and Bondit Media Capitol. Produced by Greg Richling, Jack Piatt, and Jonathan Sheldon. Executive Producers are Brian McCafferty, Ben Braun, Dan Braun, Josh Braun, Cliff Burnstein, David A. Helfant, Fred Croshal, Caroline Hoste, Kelly Mi Li, Lisa Roy, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Denny Tedesco, Elmo Lovano (co-executive producer), and Jerald Jay Feinstein (associate producer).

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia Pictures SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, and Ben Schwartz of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

Magnolia will release the film in December theatrically.