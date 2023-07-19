‘Magnum P.I.’ Final Season Shifts to Fall in NBC’s Schedule Shakeup

NBC is shaking up its fall schedule, most notably moving up the final season of “Magnum, P.I.” to this fall.

Amid the historic double SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, new seasons of three shows in the “Chicago” franchise, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” and two “Law & Order” series — “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” — which were set to hold down Wednesday and Thursday night programming, respectively, have been delayed. The second season of “Night Court” and “Extended Family,” both of which were scheduled to air Tuesdays, are also being held.

While Monday programming will remain untouched with airings of “The Voice” Season 24 and new series “The Irrational” debuting Sept. 25, NBC has added an additional Tuesday airing of “The Voice,” which will be followed by new series “Found,” which premieres Oct. 3 at 10 p.m., shifting from its previous Thursday timeslot.

In place of the “Chicago” shows locking down Wednesday programming, NBC will air a rerun on “America’s Got Talent” before the “America’s Got Talent” Season finale on Sept. 27 before moving to its regular Wednesday schedule, which will air reruns of the “Chicago” dramas at 8 p.m. while new episodes of “Quantum Leap” premiere at 9 p.m. and new episodes of the final season of “Magnum, P.I.” air at 10 p.m after the drama moved to NBC from CBS.

NBC will kick off its fall Thursday with the “People’s Choice Country Awards” and a rerun of “The Irrational” on Sept. 28 before moving to its regularly scheduled Thursdays the next week. Beginning Oct. 4, the network will air a rerun of the “Law & Order” shows at 8 p.m. before new episodes of the third season of “Transplant” at 9 p.m. and new episodes of “Dateline NBC” at 10 p.m.

NBC is the latest broadcaster to shift its fall schedule amid the ongoing labor dispute, with CBS adding Paramount Network’s hit drama “Yellowstone” into its linear schedule.

The full fall schedule with premiere dates is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 25

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Original)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8-9 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (R)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (R)

Friday, Sept. 29

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Original)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8-9 p.m. – Chicago dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Quantum Leap (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Magnum, P.I. (Original)

Thursday, Oct. 5

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Transplant (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)