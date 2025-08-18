Mandy Moore Sets ‘This Is Us’ Reunion With Dan Fogelman in Hulu NFL Drama Series

Mandy Moore has been tapped to join “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman’s new NFL drama on Hulu.

The reunion marks the creator’s second instance of leaning on his former “This Is Us” stars for future television projects, following Sterling K. Brown’s turn in “Paradise” this spring.

Moore joins the untitled Hulu project as series regular, starring opposite Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy in the football drama. She will play Lauren, the daughter of NFL team owner Hank Durkin (Macy) and his heir apparent. Meloni joined the series as the team’s head coach, Danny Roarke.

The still untitled NFL series will be written and executive produced by Fogelman and executive produced by Jess Rosenthal and Kevin Falls. Also executive producing are CEO of Skydance Media David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and Jason T. Reed for Skydance Sports, one of several divisions keeping the Skydance name following its merger with Paramount Global.

This marks Fogelman’s second TV venture since his NBC hit “This Is Us.” His latest Hulu series “Paradise” starred “This Is Us” alumnus Brown. Both “Paradise” and the upcoming NFL drama were produced by 20th Television where Fogelman is under an overall deal. The first season of the political drama earned four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Moore received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her performance on “This Is Us,” on which she starred for its entire six-season run. She recently wrapped production on TriStar’s comedy “The Breadwinner” opposite Nate Bargatze, directed by Eric Appel.