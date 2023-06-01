If you’ve ever been aboard an international flight, you know just how crowded those things can get. So naturally, the “Manifest” cast is pretty huge. First released on NBC and now streaming on Netflix, the record-breaking show follows the passengers of a plane that disappears mid-flight and lands five years later without explanation, or anyone on board noticing something was wrong.

But once they land, the Flight 828 passengers find their lives forever changed — and forever connected — through a series of visions dubbed “Callings,” which drive the 828ers to solve crimes, uncover mysteries and continually reunite thanks to the influences of a force they never fully understand.

“Manifest” is back with the final episodes in the mega-sized 20-episode fourth and final season, and as the series starts to pay off the promise that “it’s all connected,” many of the 828 passengers make their return, along with some new faces. If you’re wondering who’s who, not to worry, we’ve got a comprehensive Season 4 lineup of “Manifest” characters and actors you need to know.

(WARNING: There are spoilers through the Season 4, Part 1 finale.)

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, aka Mick

A survivor of Flight 828, Michaela Stone boarded the flight from Jamaica with her brother, Ben Stone, after a family vacation. She was about to be engaged to Jared Vasquez, a fellow NYPD cop, but returned to discover he had married her best friend during the five years she was gone. Though Jared divorced after Mick’s return, their relationship remained complicated as she fell in love with and married Zeke. Michaela resigned from the NYPD at the end of Season 3 due to increasing inter-department hostility towards passengers.

Canadian-American actress Melissa Roxburgh plays Michaela. Outside of “Manifest,” the 29-year-old actress is best known for the films Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011) and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012), and most recently appeared in “I Still Believe” (2020). She has also appeared in several The CW shows, including “Arrow,” “Supernatural,” “The Tomorrow People,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Valor.”

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Ben Stone is Michaela’s brother, who boarded Flight 828 with his Son, Cal, and left behind his wife Grace and daughter Olive during the five-year disappearance. A Mathematics professor, Ben dedicates much of his time to investigating the callings and the passengers of Flight 828. Because of his dedicated interest, Ben emerged as the de facto leader of the passengers, leading to disputes with passengers like Egan and Adrian who didn’t agree with his methods. At the end of Season 3, Ben’s wife Grace was murdered and his daughter Eden was kidnapped, leaving him in shambles.

Ben is played by Josh Dallas, best known for playing Prince Charming in the ABC series “Once Upon a Time” and originating the MCU role of Fandral in “Thor” before Zachary Levi took over the part. He has also appeared in episodes of “Doctor Who,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “CSI,” and films including “The Descent Part 2” (2008) and “Red Tails” (2012).

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Jared Vasquez is Michaela’s ex-fiance, who married her best friend Lourdes (Victoria Cartagena) after her disappearance, but divorced after Mick’s return. Despite their complicated history Michaela and Jared worked together at the NYPD’s 129th Precinct, where he quickly learned about the Callings when she started inexplicably solving crimes. Formerly a detective, Jared was promoted to lieutenant at the end of Season 2, and temporarily lost his position due to his support of the passengers.

Jared is played by J.R. Ramirez, who played Oscar Arocho in “Jessica Jones,” Julio in “Power” and Diego in “House of Payne.” Ramirez has also appeared in “Arrow,” “Emily Owens M.D.” and “24.”

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

A brilliant doctor and passenger aboard Flight 828, Saanvi Bahl grew close to the Stones after they returned when she treated Cal’s cancer. She dedicates her time to researching the science behind the miracle of 828, which made her a natural fit for the NSA’s Project Eureka while it was in operation.

Saanvi is played by Canadian actress Parveen Kaur, who previously played Christine in “Beyond,” Dr. Asha Mirani in “Saving Hope” and Aanya Gupta in “The Strain.” She also appeared in “American Gods,” “Workin Moms” and “9-1-1,” as well as the films “White Night” and “American Hangman.”

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Michaela’s husband, Zeke Landon, was not a passenger of 828 but experienced a similar phenomenon after he got trapped in a cave during a blizzard and disappeared for a year, only to return from presumed death. That means he had a shorter journey to his death date, which he survived by following his Callings. Since surviving his death date, Zeke has empathetic powers that allow him to feel and absorb what other people feel. Zeke used his powers to make a great sacrifice at the end of Season 4 and saved Cal’s life.

Zeke is played by American actor Matt Long. Outside of “Manifest,” Long is best known for playing Joey Baird on “Mad Men,” Dr. James Patterson in “Private Practice,” Dr. Kyle Sommer in “Helix” and Jack McCallister in “Jack & Bobby.” He also starred in “Sydney White” and Hallmark’s “Christmas Joy.”

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

An on-and-off high-ranking NSA officer who heads up investigations into Flight 828, Robert Vance was forced to fake his own death during a raid, which allowed him to continue investigating 828 covertly — until he got trapped in Cuba hunting down the tail fin and the government learned he’s still alive. That brought him back to the NSA, heading up Project Eureka while it was in operation.

Vance is played by Daryl Edwards, a veteran character actor with dozens of credits to his name, including “The Many Saints of Newark,” “The Americans,” “Daredevil,” “Rent” and “NYPD Blue”

Ty Doran and Jack Messina as Cal Stone

Ben and Grace’s son, Cal was aboard Flight 828 with his family and appears to have seen something during the flight that connected him more deeply with the Callings — so much so that he can glimpse the future, usually through the form of his drawings. Cal disappeared in Season 3 when he touched the tail fin, only to return as a teenager in the season finale, five years older and temporarily disconnected from the Callings before he learned his true strength as a Dragon. In that regard, he shares a connection with Angelina, who also has a profound connection to the callings.

Younger Cal was played by Jack Messina in Seasons 1-3 and as of the Season 3 finale, is now played by Ty Doran. Messina also appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the 2022 film “Over/Under. Doran previously played Peter Tanner in “American Crime” and Bryce in “All Night,” and appeared in “Queen Sugar,” “Chicago Fire” and “The Blacklist.”

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Ben and Grace’s teenage daughter, Olive was the same age as her twin brother Cal when Flight 828 disappeared. In the five years since, Olive grew up and grew attached to her mom’s new boyfriend, Danny, who became a surrogate father to her. She has dated T.J. and Levi, and grew close to Angelina before she betrayed her family. Though Olive doesn’t get Callings, she’s become one of the experts on the mysteries of 828, not just because of her family, but through actively researching every new lead.

Olive is played by actress and singer Luna Blaise, who previously played Nicole Ellis on “Fresh Off the Boat.” Other credits include “Concrete Kids” and “We Are Gathered Here Today.” She has also released two singles, “Over You” and “Secrets.”

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

A fellow 828 passenger and relative latecomer to the series, Angelina was introduced in Season 3 and took up residence with the Stones after Michaela rescued her from her fanatically religious parents, who were keeping her locked away because they thought her callings were evil. After falling in love with and tragically losing Pete Baylor in Season 3, Angelina grew more and more unstable, and after she became convinced that the Stones’ baby, Eden, was her guardian angel, Angelina killed Grace and kidnapped the baby in the Season 3 finale, though Eden was ultimately reunited with her family. At the start of Season 4, Angelina has fused a piece of the Omega Saphire into her hand, making her extremely powerful — and more dangerous than ever.

Angelina is played by Holly Taylor, who is best known for playing Paige Jennings in “The Americans.” She also appeared in “The Good Doctor,” “Bull,” and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” as well as recent films “We Still Say Grace” and “Rogue Hostage.”

Ali Lopez-Sohaili as Eagan Tehrani

A surprisingly late addition to the show considering how crucial his role has become,

Eagan first appeared in Season 3 and has emerged as a wily antagonist to the Stone family. A former chess player with a photographic memory, Eagan is calculating and clever, though often low on scruples.

Eagan is played by Ali Lopez-Sohaili, whose recent credits include “The Unknown Country,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “The Black List: Redemption.”

Ellen Tamaki as Drea Mikami

Mick’s friend and former partner, Drea is an NYPD agent who has been very accepting of 828ers and the Callings. She joined the series in Season 2, taking over as Michaela’s partner after Jared, and quickly became Michaela’s “right-hand-man,” both at the station and as a friend. After Mick left the precinct, Drea became Jared’s partner — and friend with benefits.

Drea is played by Ellen Tamaki, who previously played Niko Hamada in The CW’s “Charmed” reboot. Recent credits also include the films “Fernanda” and “Inez & Doug & Kira,” as well as an episode of “Girls5Eva.”

Mugga as Bethany Collins

Bethany Collins was the Flight Attendant aboard Flight 828. She smuggled her cousin’s boyfriend Thomas into the U.S. for his safety on the flight, but when they landed five years later, her cousin had been missing for years. Bethany was taken by the FBI and returned at the end of Season 3 after Michaela saw her in a terrifying Calling. Bethany is married to, Georgia.

Bethany is played by Mugga, who previously played Marshal Langston in “Power,” “Reema Pell” in “Orange Is the New Black” and Dolores in “The First Purge.”

Jared Grimes as Adrian Shannon

An 828 passenger who first believed the passengers were doing god’s work and followed his callings to found a religion devoted to the mysteries of 828, Adrian later became convinced that 828 and the passengers would bring about the apocalypse and that the callings are evil disguised as good. Adrian aligned himself with Angelina in Season 4, Part 1 — until her mother nearly killed them both.

Adrian is played by Jared Grimes. A professional dancer who toured with Mariah Carey, Grimes is best known on screen for his work in “Manifest.” He also previously played The Wiz in “The Marc Pease Experience” and Jackson in the 2018 Korean drama “Swing Kids.”

Frank Deal as Bill Daly

The pilot for Flight 828, Captain Bill Daly had an especially rough time after they returned to the present day. Smeared in the press and blamed for the disappearance, Daly is driven to uncover NSA secrets surrounding the cover-up around what actually happens and takes scientist Fiona Clarke hostage, determined to replicate the events of 828, he hijacks a plane and flies into a storm with her, but just as he reaches the lighting the Air Force says the threat has been neutralized. However, Captain Daly returned for a chilling moment in Season 3 after the tail fin was returned to the ocean, materializing in the airplane at Eureka headquarters before both disappeared.

Captain Daly is played by Frank Deal, who previously played Gary Levine in “Gypsy” and Isaac Breland in “The Americans.” His recent credits also include “Better Call Saul,” “The Outsider” and “Your Honor.”

Garrett Wareing as TJ Morrison

TJ is a young Flight 828 passenger who grew close to the Stones — and became dedicated to solving the mysteries of the Callings — when he dated Olive in Season 2. TJ was away in Africa during Season 3, investigating the mysteries of 828, though he was there in spirit when he sent Olive a crucial missing piece of The Last Trial parchment.

TJ is played by Garrett Wareing, who previously played Billy in “Independence Day: Resurgence” and Zach Fordson in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

Francesca Faridany as Fiona Clarke

An 828 passenger and a neural psychologist who was driven out of her field for the unorthodox belief that “insisting brains could be networked like computers” (sounds an awful lot like the Callings, huh?). She was kidnapped by Captain Daily and aboard the hijacked plane with him when he flew into a storm, seemingly shot down by armed forces.

Dr. Clarke is played by Francesca Faridany, who previously acted in “The Blacklist,” “FBI,” “Evil,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Black Panther.”

Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone

Ben’s husband, Olive and Cal’s mother, Grace and Olive weren’t aboard Flight 828 and had to learn to live without their lost loved ones before the 828ers miraculously returned. During those five years, Grace met and fell in love with another man, but ultimately chose to stay with Ben and reunite their family. When she became pregnant with Eden, Grace also began to receive callings, though ultimately, it didn’t save her in time. She was stabbed and killed by Angelina in the Season 3 finale, and died in Cal’s arms.

Grace is played by Athena Karkanis, an actress with an extensive resume that includes nearly 100 credits. Outside of “Manifest,” Karkanis is perhaps best known for playing Agent Perez in “Saw IV” and “Saw VI.” She also played Melody Cruz in “House of Cards,” Octavia Muss in “The Expanse” and Nadia in “Lost Girl.” Karkanis also has a voice acting history that includes “My Little Pony” and “Star Wars: The Old Republic” games.

Sydney Morton as Alex Bates

A married doctor, Alex Bates was having an affair with Saanvi and was supposed to be aboard Flight 828 with her, but changed her mind at the last minute after having doubts. Despite their complicated history, Saanvi contacted Alex for help with her research in Season 2 and it was revealed that they both still share feelings for each other, though Alex ultimately chose to stay in her marriage.

Alex is played by Sydney Morton, who previously appeared “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It” series, “Younger” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” and played Meghan Markle in Lifetime’s “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.”

Mahira Kakkar Dr. Aria Gupta

A scientist who worked with Vance and Saanvi at Eureka, Dr. Gupta was introduced in Season 3 and factored heavily into the arc surrounding the tailfin. She operates by her own code and faith, which ultimately led her to allow Ben and Vance to take the tailfin and return it to the ocean. Dr. Gupta was also the sole witness when Captain Daly briefly appeared in the reconstructed airplane before it disappeared from Eureka premises.

Dr. Gupta is played by Mahira Kakkar, whose previous credits include “Hank and Asha,” “A Suitable Boy,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Blacklist.”

Heidi Armbruster as Noelle Meyer

Angelina’s mother, Noelle, was introduced in Season 3 along with her daughter in a very dark storyline. Convinced that the Callings are evil, Noelle believes her daughter and all 828ers are doing the devil’s work. She and her husband kept Angelina locked up until a Calling led Michaela to rescue her.

Noelle is played by Heidi Armbruster, whose previous credits include “Younger,” “Revolutionary Road,” “Daredevil,” and “Ray Donovan: The Movie.”