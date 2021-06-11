ABC’s “Rebel” aired its Season 1 — and series — finale on Thursday

ABC edged CBS for first place in total-viewer averages. Fox finished fourth in the Nielsen metric.

Fox topped Thursday primetime in TV ratings with a better “Beat Shazam” than last week’s season premiere episode . ABC, CBS, NBC, Univision and Telemundo, each of which schedule the 10 o’clock hour that Fox and The CW do not, all settled into a big tie for second place among adults 18-49. That two-hour vs. three-hour distinction made all the difference in the world last night.

Of note, NBC aired its two-hour “Manifest” Season 3 finale last night. We are still awaiting a cancel/renewal decision for that drama.

ABC scheduled an entire primetime dedicated to one-and-done drama “Rebel” on Thursday. “Grey’s Anatomy” ended last week, so it was what it was.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.4 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Beat Shazam” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.5/4 and 1.9 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

ABC, CBS, NBC, Univision and Telemundo all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3. Univision had a three share, while the other ones got a 2. ABC was first in total viewers with 2.73 million, CBS was second with 2.71 million and NBC was third with 2.3 million. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 864,000.

For ABC, at 8, a “20/20” episode titled “The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story” had a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million total viewers. At 9, the penultimate “Rebel” episode got a 0.3/2 and 2.7 million total viewers. The season — and series — finale at 10 received the exact same (rounded) numbers.

For CBS, between repeats, an original episode of “The United States of Al” at 8:30 had a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million total viewers. At 10, a new “Clarice” got a 0.2/2 and 1.8 million total viewers.

For NBC, the two-hour “Manifest” season finale averaged a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 738,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1 million total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 441,000 total viewers.