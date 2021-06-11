Manifest -- Season: 3

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Finale Lands, but Fox Finishes First in Ratings With ‘Beat Shazam’

by | June 11, 2021 @ 8:41 AM

ABC’s “Rebel” aired its Season 1 — and series — finale on Thursday

Fox topped Thursday primetime in TV ratings with a better “Beat Shazam” than last week’s season premiere episode. ABC, CBS, NBC, Univision and Telemundo, each of which schedule the 10 o’clock hour that Fox and The CW do not, all settled into a big tie for second place among adults 18-49. That two-hour vs. three-hour distinction made all the difference in the world last night.

ABC edged CBS for first place in total-viewer averages. Fox finished fourth in the Nielsen metric.

